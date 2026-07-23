Upper Deck Golf Featured on NBC during The Open Releases Epic 2026 Fall Schedule at Iconic Stadiums

Golf fans of all skill levels are invited to experience unforgettable rounds inside legendary sports venues, complete with festival-style entertainment, VIP access, and one-of-a-kind stadium views

LIVERPOOL, England, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During live national coverage of The Open Championship, legendary NBC announcer Dan Hicks narrated a featured segment showcasing Upper Deck Golf inside nearby Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England. During the broadcast—which aired on NBC on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at approximately 10:16 a.m. ET during Third Round coverage—Hicks highlighted how at Upper Deck Golf, "you hit from the upper stands to targets on the pitch, a first for this 52,000-seat stadium." The Liverpool event was experienced by thousands of participants from July 16–19, 2026, running concurrently with The Open, which was won by New Zealand's Ryan Fox.

Upper Deck Golf recently hit the upper deck at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England. Upper Deck Golf

"We were proud that Hill Dickinson Stadium was selected ahead of strong competition across Europe to become the first stadium on the continent to host Upper Deck Golf," said Aaron Duckmanton, Chief Revenue Officer at Everton Football Club. "Seeing people of all ages and abilities taking part was brilliant. It's a prime example of how adaptable our venue is and how we can bring unique, world-class experiences to Liverpool."

Separately, Upper Deck Golf today officially released its Fall 2026 schedule, bringing its signature stadium golf experience to some of the world's most iconic ballparks and stadiums. These multi-day events give participants the rare chance to launch tee shots from upper-deck platforms onto custom greens on the field below, all while celebrating with music, food, drinks, and interactive golf challenges.

"Hearing Dan Hicks give Upper Deck Golf a shoutout on NBC during The Open was a true 'pinch-me' moment for our entire team," said Marc Bender, Co-Managing Partner of Upper Deck Golf. "It's incredible validation for what our team has built, but the real magic is what happens inside these stadiums at every event. Whether you're a passionate golfer or picking up a club for the first time, hitting shots off the upper deck down onto the field is an unforgettable rush."

"Launching our first international event at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool was a massive success and proved the global demand for what we're building," said Adam Wachter, Co-Managing Partner of Upper Deck Golf. "We are making significant, long-term investments in the growth and infrastructure of this company to scale our reach for years to come. This fall lineup reflects that trajectory—taking our model global while returning to some of our highest-performing domestic venues like Fenway Park, Citizens Bank Park, and Dodger Stadium."

From skyline views to stadium lights, this is golf like you've never played it before. Here is a preview of the Fall 2026 lineup:

Pittsburgh, PA — PNC Park | September 11–12

— PNC Park | Boston, MA — Fenway Park | September 17–20

— Fenway Park | Madrid, Spain — Santiago Bernabéu Stadium | September 25–27

— Santiago Bernabéu Stadium | New York, NY — Citi Field | Date TBD

— Citi Field | Lincoln, NE — Memorial Stadium (University of Nebraska) | October 16–17

— Memorial Stadium (University of Nebraska) | Detroit, MI — Comerica Park | November 6–8

— Comerica Park | Philadelphia, PA — Citizens Bank Park | November 12–15

— Citizens Bank Park | Atlanta, GA — Truist Park | November 19–21

— Truist Park | Los Angeles, CA — Dodger Stadium | December 4–6

To register for VIP early access or learn more about upcoming events, visit upperdeckgolfing.com.

With PXG at the helm as our official equipment provider, participants have plenty of changes to test their skills including an indoor closest to the pin, long drive contest and putting challenge, along with a chance to win a full-custom set of clubs if you make a hole-in-one on the designated PXG hole!

In addition to a love for golf Upper Deck Golf and PXG share a respect for veterans and want to give back to the men and women who bravely serve our military and country. Each event will feature a dedicated veteran's hole where participants can scan a QR code to make a donation and earn two mulligans.

And for the fashion savvy golfers, participants will be able to shop at the Upper Deck Golf shop whereby they can take away branded hats, polo shirts, ball markers, logoed golf balls and much more.

Be sure to reserve tee times early and join the VIP list for early access and the best pricing so you can experience playing golf inside legendary stadiums during the 2026 fall season.

Upper Deck Golf offers corporate packages, as well as local, regional, and national sponsorships available for those enterprises looking to get their brand out in front of a new audience of golfers. To learn more about Upper Deck Golf and find other events, visit www.upperdeckgolfing.com.

Contact: Marc Bender,managing partner, Upper Deck Golf, [email protected], 516-361-3330

SOURCE Upper Deck Golf