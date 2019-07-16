Upper Deck Inks #1 NHL Draft™ Pick Jack Hughes to Exclusive Autograph Trading Card Deal

Hughes' autographs will appear throughout 2019-20 NHL® releases

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the exclusive licensed trading card manufacturer of the NHL and NHLPA, announced today a multi-year agreement with Jack Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft™. The exclusive trading card deal allows Upper Deck to be the sole provider of Hughes' autographed trading cards, which will be inserted into Upper Deck's NHL product lineup.

The American-born Hughes has proven himself as an elite player with incredible speed, which ultimately earned him first pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. In the 2018 IIHF U18 Championships, Hughes was awarded tournament MVP, named to the All-Star team and chosen as best forward. Hughes went on to break Alex Ovechkin's scoring record during the 2019 IIHF U18 Championships and helped Team USA secure a bronze medal.

Hughes joins a group of talented young players on the New Jersey Devils and is expected to make an immediate impact on the team. Hughes' highly anticipated autograph cards will be available exclusively through Upper Deck products, which collectors are hoping to discover starting with 2019-20 NHL Black Diamond this Fall. Hughes will also appear on packaging for a variety of Upper Deck 2019-20 hockey card releases.

"Jack Hughes is an exceptionally talented and hard-working player who has proven himself both on and off the ice," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "We are proud to welcome him to the Upper Deck family and add him to our roster of exclusive autograph signers."

CAA Sports brokered the agreement on behalf of its client, Jack Hughes.

