Upper Deck Launches Collect Forever, Creating the Largest One-Stop Direct-To-Consumer Collectibles Platform

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck , the premier global sports and entertainment trading card, memorabilia, and collectibles company has once again revolutionized the industry with the launch of Collect Forever , creating the largest direct-to-consumer collectibles distribution platform, allowing for the purchase, storage, and trading of every type of collectible. The announcement was made here today at Comic-Con by President Jason Masherah, who added that initial products to be available for purchase will include pre-ordered collectibles from Marvel, DC Comics, and Funko POP.

Products from Marvel, DC Comics and Funko Pop to Be Available for Pre-Order Purchase

Upper Deck is no stranger to innovation as only six years ago they unveiled e-Pack, the first online platform that gave collectors the ability to instantly purchase, open, collect, and trade digital and physical trading cards any time, from anywhere in the world. With the click of a button, entire collections could be viewed, sorted, and then stored digitally, eliminating the need for physical storage space while providing an exciting experience. Although Collect Forever is a separate website and platform, it is seamlessly integrated into e-Pack, immediately allowing for e-Pack's users to link directly with Collect Forever to purchase, store, and trade collectibles, cards, and comic books.

"We are excited to officially launch Collect Forever because together with e-Pack it creates the largest online direct to consumer shopping platforms for cards, comics and collectibles. There is a high demand for and interest in comics, trading cards, and other collectibles. Our customers, collectors and the community at large are looking for easy access to unique products as well as an exciting pack opening experience," says Masherah. "While products can be viewed and stored digitally eliminating the need for physical storage space, our patent pending technology allows for the ability to have the actual physical products mailed to them at any point in time," he adds.

Every comic book available through Collect Forever will come in a soft slab case made of durable PETG material that is tamper-proof. They will also feature a label that displays the comic book title, cover artist, writer and other key attributes as well as a QR code that directs customers to a website, so products can be easily authenticated and provide even more details about the previously uncirculated collectible. Collect Forever will also give collectors the chance to receive rare comic book variant covers by purchasing any eligible comic marked with "potential variant."

In addition, Collect Forever will be releasing with an exclusive Michael Jordan Funko Pop! The one-of-a-kind Pop! will feature Michael Jordan wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with the No. #12 and no last name on the back. The figure stands 4.25 inches tall and will come encased in a hard plastic case, which includes a unique QR code and identification number!

To ensure a safe and secure environment for all Collect Forever transactions, Upper Deck has once again partnered with Dynamics Inc., an award-winning company known for providing advanced payment and loyalty platforms that deliver the most secure and seamless experience available today.

"What's particularly exciting about Collect Forever is that users will be able to interact and store their collectibles digitally while also having access to each physical product, bridging the benefits of a NFT with a true, tangible collectible," explains Masherah, "Our experience with e-Pack has proven that this is particularly appealing to collectors and fans and remains a key point of difference with Collect Forever," he notes.

