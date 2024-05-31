UPPER DECK NEOPETS BATTLEDOME TRADING CARD GAME ANNOUNCES ON-SALE DATE, BRINGING FAN-FAVORITE GAME TO LIFE

Upper Deck and Neopets collaborate to bring the beloved virtual

world of Neopia to TCG format

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles and games, today announced the date that the new Neopets Battledome Trading Card Game (TCG) will be available to purchase. The TCG will be available to purchase and play with your community at your local game shop , in the United States and Canada, that is a member of the extensive network of Upper Deck Certified Diamond Dealers beginning June 26, 2024.

The Neopets Battledome trading card game invites players to explore the world of Neopia where the magic of their favorite virtual pets comes to life. Players will immerse themselves in thrilling fast-paced gameplay by combining strategy, limitless creativity and dice battles with the beloved characters from Neopia. Using a deck of Neopets, Faeries, Paint Brushes, Legends, Equipment, Codestones and more, two players will go head-to-head in a best-of-three-round battle to become the champion of the Battledome. Every turn, each player will play cards and roll dice to attack or defend their Neopet in a battle. Starter decks include everything players need to enjoy the game, and booster packs can be added to players' collections to enhance the gameplay.

"Millennials thrive on nostalgia, and there's no better way to revisit your youth than with the iconic Neopets brand," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "Our new Neopets Battledome Trading Card Game bridges generations, offering adults a throwback to their favorite childhood characters and younger collectors and gamers an introduction to the exciting magic that Neopia brings. This TCG is another great example of how we're accomplishing our mission to deliver the experiences both players and collectors crave."

"Teaming up with Upper Deck allows us to deepen the connection between Neopets fans and their favorite characters in new and inspiring ways," said Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets. "Neopets Battledome Trading Card Game extends the virtual game experience, immersing players in the world of Neopia like never before."

Additionally, Upper Deck plans to release future sets later this year and will launch a website that provides a store locator to find and purchase the game, find and register for Upper Deck and Certified Diamond Dealer-approved organized play tournaments, as well as a deck building tool which will allow players to create and save their decks.

The Battledome TCG will be available for purchase online at UpperDeckStore.com and Upper Deck's Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Starter Decks will be available for $19.99 and Booster Packs start at $3.99.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UpperDeck), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), and X (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

About Neopets

Neopets is an immersive, online virtual pet game in which players can adopt, customize, and interact with Neopets in the vast world of Neopia. Known for its multi-generational, passionate community, Neopets offers players a vast world of storytelling, collecting, pet care, and exciting social gaming experiences. Since its launch in 1999, Neopets has galvanized unique adventures, games, stories, and challenges for over 150 million players worldwide.

