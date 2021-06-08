Upper Deck Releases New Michael Jordan Autographed Shoes

The Air Jordan 11 is one of the most beloved original classic black and red colorways and considered a must-have for Jordan collectors. Premium black patent leather wraps around the base of the upper shoe, combined with ballistic mesh along with a crisp white midsole, carbon fiber midfoot, red translucent sole and iconic black jumpman logo, all packaged in the original box design from 1996. The Upper Deck release features size 13 sneakers with the six-time NBA champion's authenticated autograph in silver paint pen on the left shoe that comes with a matching certificate of authenticity.

Michael Jordan has been an Upper Deck exclusive spokesman for over 30 years, an agreement that helps collectors confidently know that they are getting authentic autographs only on Upper Deck trading cards, memorabilia and other collectibles featuring the greatest basketball player of all time.

"Along with the increased excitement around autographed collectibles comes an increase in forgeries in the market," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "Collectors can have peace of mind when purchasing Michael Jordan autographed memorabilia from Upper Deck, including the new signed Air Jordans from Upper Deck, as each autograph is witnessed and authenticated by an Upper Deck representative."

The launch of the new autographed Jordan's will serve as a rare and unique opportunity for the most passionate of Michael Jordan fans and memorabilia collectors. The complete portfolio of Michael Jordan memorabilia, featuring rare and limited-edition autographed prints, basketballs, jerseys, multi-signed memorabilia and more can be found at https://upperdeckstore.com/michael-jordan.

