Upper Deck Signs Top NHL® Center Nick Suzuki To Exclusive Memorabilia & Collectibles Deal

The up and coming NHL® star joins an all-star roster of athletes as the newest Upper Deck exclusive signer, complete with a portfolio of authentic Nick Suzuki autographed memorabilia. The collection features autographed Canadiens-branded pucks, gloves, sticks, helmets and a wide variety of original designed prints that include Suzuki's first NHL goal and the excitement surrounding his career-defining moment.

"I am thrilled to build my relationship with Upper Deck and create exclusive collectibles and memorabilia for fans, especially during such an exciting part of my career," Nick Suzuki said. "It is an honor to join the roster of amazing athletes who have signed before me."

The portfolio also includes innovative new pieces like "Goaltime" that artistically breaks down Suzuki's slapshot into three distinct freeze-frames, and an original collage highlighting Suzuki's determination and power on the ice.

"We are excited to have Nick Suzuki onboard as an exclusive signer," said Gabriel Garcia, Upper Deck Authenticated Director. "Suzuki's career is continuing to flourish, and we are looking forward to what the future holds with our new product portfolio."

Fans can view the entire exclusive Nick Suzuki autographed memorabilia collection at www.upperdeckstore.com/nick-suzuki.

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world's greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, Patrick Roy, Ben Simmons, Alexis Lafrenière and more.

Learn more at www.upperdeck.com or at www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (udvids).

NHL, the NHL Shield, and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved.

