Upper Deck Signs Volleyball Superstar Kerri Walsh Jennings To Multi-Year Spokesperson Deal

Leading sports collectibles company expands program by entering into new licensing agreement with volleyball legend & International Hall of Famer

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today revealed its exclusive memorabilia and trading card deal with beach volleyball standout coined "Six Feet of Sunshine," Kerri Walsh Jennings. This deal marks Walsh Jennings as the first beach volleyball champion on Upper Deck's growing sports roster, alongside some of the greatest names in sport including Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, and Connor McDavid. As part of the agreement, Upper Deck will produce specially curated collectibles featuring Walsh Jennings' image and autograph.

"I am honored to be making history with Upper Deck as they embrace volleyball, the sport that has been instrumental in my life," said Walsh Jennings. "These collection pieces include some of my favorite career moments, immortalizing them as collectibles for me and my fans to enjoy. I'm thrilled to embark on this new journey with Upper Deck and I can't wait to connect with my fans on a new level."

Walsh Jennings is a five-time beach volleyball Summer Games participant, recognized as the most decorated athlete in the sport, with three Gold and one Bronze medal. She is also a two-time NCAA indoor volleyball national champion with four Pac-10 titles, three Final Four appearances and only the second player in history to have been selected as first-team All-American all four years of her collegiate career. She currently holds the record for most domestic and international tournament victories at an impressive 135 wins. Walsh Jennings carried her country to win gold in the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Summer Games, achieving three additional wins at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in 2003, 2005, and 2007. Throughout her career, Walsh Jennings' remarkable spikes have made a permanent impact on the sport as she now sits as a legendary athlete in the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

"Upper Deck's focus remains on creating new and exciting experiences for collectors, and we're proud to expand and add this new pillar of sport to continue doing just that," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "Walsh Jennings has pushed the sport to new heights with her passion both in and out of play, allowing us to honor her career highlights in each piece of the collection."

Kerri Walsh Jennings will join Upper Deck as an exclusive spokesperson across both memorabilia and trading cards. The Upper Deck Authenticated memorabilia line will include signed collectibles highlighting career milestones including some collaborative pieces with her long-time partner Misty May-Treanor, creating a full collection celebrating Walsh Jennings as one of the most notable volleyball players in history.

Alongside the Upper Deck Authenticated collection, Walsh Jennings will be featured in additional Upper Deck multisport products like Goodwin Champions for fans to collect, available at Certified Diamond Dealers and on the Upper Deck website. To view the entire memorabilia collection, visit UpperDeckstore.com/KerriWalshJennings .

