Upper Deck Sues Ravensburger Over Stolen Game

June 7, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment games and collectibles, sues Ravensburger and a previous Upper Deck game designer for stealing and copying Upper Deck's original game which Ravensburger repackaged and marketed as Lorcana.

"We invested significant time and resources to develop a new and novel trading card game. Our current leadership values the importance of protecting intellectual property of both Upper Deck and its licensors," said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah.

"We want gamers and fans to continue enjoying and having access to unique, innovative and immersive trading card games," added Masherah. "We encourage competition in the industry, but also strongly believe in playing by the rules to ensure the gaming community benefits from the different creative choices by each manufacturer."

Known for popular titles including Legendary and Vs. System 2PCG, Upper Deck is a leading producer of trading card games, has a long history of developing original games, and is a trusted licensee of some of the largest brands in the world.

About Upper Deck:
Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com

