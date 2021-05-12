Upper Deck Tees Off with Long-Awaited PGA TOUR Licensed 'Artifacts® Golf' Card Set

Upper Deck's first golf release since 2014 will be jam-packed with top talent, including 15-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, fellow World Golf Hall of Fame members Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Annika Sorenstam.

"We've seen an incredible demand for these golf cards since we announced them last fall and are excited that fans will be able to add them to their collections," said Upper Deck's Sports Brand Manager, Paul Zickler. "In addition to the legends included in Artifacts Golf, we also have recent major championship winners and players who are ready to break through."

The first of three planned golf card releases for 2021, Artifacts Golf will feature a 90-card base set, including a 40-card serial numbered rookie set. Collectors will enjoy multiple memorabilia inserts, which include rare autographs, along with the popular Diamond Relic inserts that have up to four diamonds* embedded per card.

Additionally, Artifacts Golf will feature the first nine Course of a Champion Tiger Woods autograph cards, with the remaining nine cards releasing in SP Game Used Golf launching this Summer.

All golf card releases will include Legendary PGA TOUR Course Relic cards featuring course-used sand from the famed TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, home of THE PLAYERS Championship.

Artifacts Golf will be available in select hobby shops nationwide and through Upper Deck Authorized Internet Retailers (AIR's) found here. The set will also be available early this summer on Upper Deck e-Pack®, a patent-pending online platform that allows collectors to buy, open, collect and trade digital and physical cards with fans around the world. Golf card enthusiasts can visit www.UpperDeckEpack.com to learn more.

*Diamonds are lab-created.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world's greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, Connor McDavid, LeBron James, Patrick Roy, and Ben Simmons.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories (94 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

