UPPER DECK UNVEILS EVOLUTION -- A NEW MARKETPLACE FOR AUTHENTIC DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today launched Evolution ®, a new online platform featuring Authentic Digital Collectibles easily browsed and securely purchased by collectors. Authentic Digital Collectibles bring Upper Deck's reputation as a premium brand with unparalleled designs to tokenized digital trading cards and collectibles. The new platform features what will surely be the most sought-after officially licensed digital collectibles from the best in sports and entertainment.

"We're committed to creating new ways for fans to enjoy the art of collecting and bring home their favorite moments from sports, shows, movies, and more," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "From e-Pack to Evolution, I couldn't be prouder of the progress we've made, and to bring Authentic Digital Collectibles to Upper Deck's product suite is an exciting accomplishment. As a collector myself, it's truly thrilling to be at the forefront of this industry's continued innovation."

Within Upper Deck's digital trading ecosystem, collectors can benefit from a network of online platforms including: e-Pack ® – the platform where collectors can purchase digital trading card packs and virtually open them online, with the option to obtain the physical counterpart; Collect Forever™ – Collect Forever's premier collectibles website where collectors can purchase a wide selection of physical comics and collectibles; and now Evolution ®. Once an Authentic Digital Collectible is purchased on Evolution, it can remain on the platform and be traded for other Authentic Digital Collectibles. Alternatively, it can be transferred to e-Pack and traded for physical items like trading cards, coins, and memorabilia, in a safe and secure peer-to-peer platform–the first time that digital collectible items can be traded for physical items and vice versa.

Added Masherah, "It's no secret that NFTs took the world by storm, but the term 'non-fungible token' has many different interpretations. For us, it was important to continue to carry the industry standard for quality and authenticity that Upper Deck is known for, which collectors will immediately recognize when opening Authentic Digital Collectibles on Evolution."

Upper Deck launches Evolution® with an exclusive assortment of limited-edition Authentic Digital Collectibles dropping throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup® Playoffs, starting with 2015-16 Fleer Showcase. Today's release of Preview Packs gives a sneak peek of three upcoming Fleer Showcase drops and boasts 25 top players from the original 2015-16 product. Each of the 9,000 packs contain one NHL® and NHLPA licensed NFT trading card limited to 320 or fewer. Collectors who complete the Base Set can earn an Evolution® Update Achievement Set featuring Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak and Andrei Vasilevskiy, three current stars not featured in the original set.

Shortly after, Upper Deck will release 2022-23 Hockey Heroes, which will be the first NHL® and NHLPA licensed weekly product available on Evolution. Each week, 3,000 packs will highlight three top hockey players all with unique visual effects, starting with Upper Deck spokesman Connor McDavid. Hockey Heroes will feature superstars like Nathan MacKinnon and Alex Ovechkin and offer exclusive end of year NHL Award Winner achievements that can be acquired by collecting and completing sets of NFT trading cards.

"It's great to be working exclusively with the company that sets the precedent for innovation and authentication in the sports and entertainment collectible space. I'm so excited for fans to see these Authentic Digital Collectibles and honored to be featured in the first Hockey Heroes line," said Connor McDavid, exclusive spokesman for Upper Deck.

Upper Deck plans to expand Evolution product offerings throughout 2023, adding new properties and creating even more Authentic Digital Collectibles for collectors' enjoyment. To learn more and explore Authentic Digital Collectibles available for purchase, visit www.collectevo.com .

