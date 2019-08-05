Upper East Chemists Opens on Third Avenue and 80th Street

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper East Chemists, a family-owned luxury drug store and neighborhood purveyor of natural health products, is now open at 1401 3rd Avenue at 80th Street. The boutique pharmacy, designed by New York designers studioBIG, represents a new concept for the owners, tailored specifically for its established Upper East Side neighborhood.

Upper East Chemists by studioBIG. Photo credit: Harriet Andronikides Upper East Chemists by studioBIG. Photo credit: Harriet Andronikides

The elegant yet hip design of the store's interiors, branding, and custom signage helps convey the shop's intent to deliver personalized, one-on-one service and the highest quality products to its customers. Each element of the interior design adds to the sophisticated character of the store while making it easy for customers to both locate the products or service they seek and to make new discoveries of the store's selection of artisanal goods.

The design uses a zoned approach to organize the space and the products within it. A central white zone leads customers from the entrance to the pharmacy counter past a simple, fully white central gondola shelving housing popular over the counter products. Oak millwork anchors the white zone on either side, and backdrops of regal purple accent walls create visual depth.

The wood details that encircle the entrance and side shelving areas feature a continuous transition from oak on the ceiling and walls to wood-look porcelain floor tile. Open black shelving further plays with a contrast between light and heavy. Custom-designed black plexiglass signage with white lettering highlights notable product brands.

The cloud-like globe lighting fixtures by Hudson Valley Lighting were chosen for their volume and transparency; they provide presence without blocking views through the store. The glass storefront allows the store's branding, including back-lit logo signage mounted on the wood wall, to be visible from the exterior. The interior branding coordinates with custom-designed business cards, also designed by studioBIG.

Project credits

Interior, Brand, and Signage Design: Leah Plevrites, studioBIG Contractor: Tony Tenecela, Team Metro Construction Millwork: Rainiero Montes De Oca, United Store Fixtures



Photographer: Harriet Andronikides



Sources

Floor Tile: Porcelanosa Globe Lighting: Hudson Valley Lighting Track Lighting: Elegant Lighting Signage Laminate: Formica (Cassis high gloss purple) Paint: Sherwin-Williams (Baroness purple)

About studioBIG

studioBIG (www.studiobigny.com) is a New York City-based design studio led by founder and creative director Leah Plevrites. studioBIG partners with retail stores, restaurants, bars, and corporate offices to create innovative and trendsetting design concepts. The studio creates custom company brands and cohesive commercial interiors, includes logo design, store branding, space planning, architectural planning, interior design, exterior design, signage/way-finding design and fabrication, and the full range of marketing material.

