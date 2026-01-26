Upper Iowa University Partners with Happy Teacher Professional Development to Offer Master of Education Degree for $10,000

FAYETTE, Iowa and DENVER, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Teacher Professional Development recently partnered with Upper Iowa University (UIU) to offer an affordable pathway for educators to earn their Master of Education degree. The specialized package allows students to use 12 graduate credits earned through Happy Teacher's program for elective credit toward an M.Ed. at Upper Iowa University. This collaboration significantly reduces the cost of graduate-level professional development for teachers while reinforcing both organizations' commitment to accessible, high-quality learning.

Upper Iowa University is renowned in academia for its emphasis on student-centered learning through various delivery methods, which feature strong teacher education programs designed to meet the goals of educators across the country. Its unique partnership with Happy Teacher helps students achieve a total savings of over $2,800 through transfer credits, bringing down the cost of a master's degree to $10,000; a dramatic price differential from the average cost for an M.Ed. of $50,000.

"We proudly support current and future educators—no matter where they live—by offering flexible pathways to achieve their professional goals and development through our robust online Master of Education graduate program," said Dr. Billie Cowley, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Upper Iowa University. "Through the collaboration with Happy Teacher, we are excited to offer students an affordable and accessible pathway toward an M.Ed."

Current enrollee in the UIU Master of Education program, Tyler Surowicz, shared about her experience, "Happy Teacher provides a supportive, flexible pathway for educators who want to advance their careers without stepping away from the classroom. I would highly recommend this program to working teachers looking for a practical and attainable route to earning their master's degree."

For more information about Upper Iowa University's Master of Education program in collaboration with Happy Teacher Professional Development, please visit https://happyteacherpd.com/pages/earn-a-masters-in-education.

About Upper Iowa University

Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, non-profit university that provides quality educational opportunities to students nationally and internationally through its Fayette, Iowa campus, online programs, and center locations across the United States. Upper Iowa University's mission is to "provide quality educational opportunities accessible through varied delivery methods to inspire success and empower lives." For more information visit https://uiu.edu/.

About Happy Teacher Professional Development

Founded in Colorado in 2018 by Jennifer Cooper, a high school teacher, Happy Teacher Professional Development offers high-quality, flexible, self-paced online professional development courses for educators. The company's mission is to help teachers grow their careers, earn more and create a life they love. For more information visit https://happyteacherpd.com/.

SOURCE Happy Teacher Professional Development