Upper90 Closes $195 Million Fund From More Than 300 Business Builders

Upper90's unique LP structure solely consisting of individuals powers Upper90's flexible investment capabilities and includes leading entrepreneurs and Venture Partners who have committed to helping Upper90's portfolio companies in return for access to the fund. Upper90 is usually the first credit provider with check sizes starting at two million dollars and scaling to more than one hundred million dollars.

"I can say unequivocally that Upper90 is unique in the market and has been a critical part of our ability to scale." said Josh Silberstein, Co-Founder and CEO, Thrasio. "The early credit they provided us was foundational to our fast-growth trajectory. We have been so impressed with their partnership that they have become a consigliere to our firm, more than just a capital partner -- a trusted advisor that we can call for a thoughtful perspective on even our most complex strategy decisions."

"As an entrepreneur myself, I have seen first-hand that highly dilutive equity is often in conflict with the team's and seed investors' long-term economic interests. The people who take the biggest risk in building a business deserve innovative and effective capital solutions, as well as a roster of world-class advisors, so they can maintain the greatest ownership practicable of the companies they're building," adds Jason Finger, Co-Founder and Chairman of Upper90. "The best early-stage investors and successful entrepreneurs building a second or third business are the greatest source of inbound referrals for us. I think that says it all."

About Upper90

Upper90 is a hybrid fund that provides founder-friendly credit and equity to top disruptors in e-commerce, enterprise and fintech. The firm has over $400 million in AUM and $700 million in total originations since launching in 2018. It was started to fill the white space between venture capital and institutional credit by utilizing data to offer founders minimally-dilutive growth capital. It was borne from the vision of Billy Libby, CEO (Head of Quant Execution Sales, Goldman Sachs and active Fintech investor), entrepreneur Jason Finger, Chairman (Co-Founder/CEO, Seamless (NYSE: GRUB), Board Director, LiveAuctioneers, Freshly, GoSite), and Alex Urdea, CIO (Managing Director, Solus Alternative Asset Management, Credit Derivatives, Deutsche Bank). Upper90's portfolio includes Thrasio, Clearbanc, Octane Lending, Filmrise, Crusoe Energy and Braavo Capital.

