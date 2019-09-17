UpperEdge Named a 2019 Winner for Boston's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for Second Year in a Row

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UpperEdge, an independent third-party advisory company that empowers organizations to get the most from their IT supplier relationships, announced today that it was selected as one of Boston's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the second year in a row. The competition identifies and honors companies that demonstrate both an exceptional environment and an impressive commitment to their employees. Companies are evaluated based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, and retention.

"Our continued recognition as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® demonstrates our passionate commitment to create an environment that values growth, integrity, respect and fun. Our team members are our most valuable asset and I look forward to celebrating this honor with each of them," said David Blake, UpperEdge Founder and CEO.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources. Companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach and an impressive commitment to their employees are selected. The Best and Brightest programs identify, recognize, and celebrate organizations that epitomize better business, richer lives, and stronger communities. The complete list of 2019 winners includes companies such as Ace Hardware, Aldi, and bevi.

"Profitability and stability are essential for businesses in today's economic climate. Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2019 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, National Association for Business Resources. "We are proud to honor this year's winners."

ABOUT THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST PROGRAMS

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

ABOUT UPPEREDGE

UpperEdge maximizes the value its clients receive from their key IT supplier relationships by helping them develop and execute fact-based sourcing, negotiation, and program execution strategies. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.

