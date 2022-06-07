Upperwood Foundation Collaborates on Release of "The War Edition"

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Upperwood Foundation, launched in November 2021 by Marcel and Barry Oberholzer in response to humanitarian disasters occurring in Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrawal, has collaborated with AwareNow Magazine to present AwareNow Afghanistan, a publication dedicated exclusively to the unseen and unheard stories of Afghanistan. On Memorial Day, the inaugural issue, "The War Edition", was released.

'The War Edition' of AwareNow Afghanistan, Presented by Upperwood Foundation, Produced by Awareness Ties 'The War Edition' of AwareNow Afghanistan, Presented by Upperwood Foundation, Produced by Awareness Ties

Upperwood, known for its efforts providing medical and humanitarian aid inside Afghanistan and developing career paths for Afghan pilots and maintainers resettling in the United States, released this special issue with AwareNow on Memorial Day in honor of the American and Afghan military who perished fighting in Afghanistan. Shona ba Shona, or shoulder to shoulder, was the motto used by American and Afghan military forces to describe the reliance both forces placed on one another during two decades together fighting the war on terror.

"With the media shift away from Afghanistan, we wanted to ensure the stories that pass through our fingers, as a result of our extensive efforts, are properly documented," said Barry Oberholzer. "I am an author, and I know these moments are living history. They are about human beings facing incredible odds, and Upperwood is doing everything possible to sustain them until better opportunities present themselves. They cannot be forgotten simply because the media no longer has access to Afghanistan."

ABOUT UPPERWOOD: Marcel and Barry Oberholzer are the owners of Upperwood Industries and are active pilots. In addition to being longstanding aviation and technology entrepreneurs, both men are known for their philanthropic efforts worldwide, their accomplishments in the air and on the ground, and Barry Oberholzer is the renowned author of The Black Market Concierge, a one-of-a-kind memoir of his infiltration and exposure at the highest of international levels… and then finding his way home. www.upperwood.com

ABOUT AWARENOW: AwareNow Magazine, is a monthly publication produced by Awareness Ties featuring exclusive interviews and personal stories. Each issue inspires and informs while raising awareness for causes one story at a time to a global audience averaging 8 million monthly readers.

www.awarenowmagazine.com

Find and read "The War Edition" by Upperwood and AwareNow Magazine: https://www.awarenow.us/the-war-edition

