Upping the Ante: New Online Magazine Brings Premium Experiences Right to Your Fingertips Without Leaving Your Seat - FORTLOC Experiences and Destinations

FORTLOC offers an abundance of resources via top stories and videos, helping discerning travelers, explore every corner of the world

SEATTLE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Much more than just a travel blog, FORTLOC is a great resource for exploring travel destinations, food, culture, motorsports, and some of the most unique and exhilarating experiences on the planet. From land to sea, this online magazine has it all.

Track Day at Snetterton Circuit, Norfolk, UK Helicopter Tour in Cannes, France

Officially kicking off in 2021, the founders of FORTLOC sought to provide an in-depth resource solely for amateur track driving experiences at Grand Prix circuits in places like Monza, Italy, and Barcelona, Spain. As the online magazine began to take off, the team expanded by delving into other areas of interest, taking the audience to all corners of the world to experience exotic auto racing for the non-pro in places like Miami, Florida, Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Sydney, Australia.

Taking it a step further, the FORTLOC staffers began exploring outside its niche market, discovering other exciting pastimes such as helicopter tours, yacht cruises, snorkeling, and scenic driving. They also began dabbling in all sorts of lifestyle interests ranging from Polo to high-end timepieces from world-renowned watchmakers like Breguet.

If that's not enough, FORTLOC became heavily invested in the travel space – writing and filming about these exquisite locations. Appealing to the discerning eye, the magazine features some of the most remarkable stories, taking the audience behind the scenes with dramatic photographs and stunning videos. The information offered on these vacation destinations includes maps, city transit options, local weather, exchange rates, top tourist attractions and famous landmarks, and local cuisine. Whether you want to visit Seattle, Washington, Sydney, Australia, or Nice, France, this magazine lives up to its promise of keeping readers in the know.

"We are extremely elated to bring our customers rich information in travel, leisure, and lifestyle," said FORLOC editor Elijah Durojaiye. "The enthusiasm of our audience has inspired us to initiate work on an online travel concierge service for all the destinations featured on our curated list. Ultimately, we aim to take the stress out of vacation planning."

About FORTLOC:

Initially founded to provide information on track driving experiences, FORTLOC has become a one-stop online destination that brings premium experiences to your fingertips. From amateur track driving to unique city tours, automobile and contemporary art museums, cuisine, and 5-star hotels worldwide, the online magazine takes all the guesswork out so people can get the most from their vacation.

Media Contact:

Elijah Durojaiye, Lifestyle Editor

FORTLOC Experiences and Destinations

888-575-0401

[email protected]

www.fortloc.com

SOURCE FORTLOC