Upping the Strategy--PYA Adds Four New Executives

Most recently, Alvarez served as Managing Director and Partner at Berkeley Research Group, leading its Enterprise Strategy practice. He also served as Chief Strategy Officer at Cleveland Clinic Florida, and has held C-suite positions in multiple not-for-profit and investor-owned healthcare organizations. Alvarez is a recognized thought leader and innovator in the field of healthcare strategy and business development.

Ken McCosh now serves as a Consulting Principal for the firm's Transaction Advisory service line. He has spent more than two decades assisting health systems with fiscal management, productivity improvement, and strategic planning needs. With expertise in accounting, revenue enhancement, project management, budgeting, forecasting, transactions, and other advisory services, he provides decision support as clients strive to improve their businesses.

Most recently, McCosh served as System Vice President of Finance for Ascension Florida St. Vincent's Healthcare. Prior to that, Ken worked as Director of Decision Support, Budget, and Project Management for Brooks Health System and as a Healthcare Advisory Services Manager for KPMG. A CPA,

Mike Nichols is joining PYA as a Consulting Principal in the Reimbursement service line. He has served as a leader in the healthcare reimbursement space working with national health systems as well as international accounting and audit firms for more than 35 years. His expertise is in developing, supporting, and enhancing Medicare and Medicaid cost reporting, audit, and net patient revenue leadership. Additionally, he has experience serving clients in a multitude of reimbursement areas including uncompensated care, disproportionate share, Medicare bad debts, graduate medical education, and provider-based statuses.

A CPA and FHFMA (Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association), Nichols most recently served as Associate Vice President of Net Revenue and Reimbursement for Rush University Medical Center. Prior to that, he worked as a Partner of Healthcare Advisory Services for RSM US, LLP for more than 16 years.

Marcy Cent recently joined PYA as a Senior Manager within the firm's Strategic Planning team. Her nearly two decades' experience includes working within multi-hospital health systems and providing strategic guidance and advisory support to physicians and hospital systems. She brings expertise in strategic planning, market assessments, new program development and implementation, program optimization, physician and hospital integration, multidisciplinary team facilitation, accreditations, quality metric development, facilities planning, and programming.

Both Alvarez and McCosh will serve clients from the firm's Tampa office, Nichols from the Knoxville office, and Cent from PYA's Atlanta location.

About PYA

For more than 35 years, PYA, a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.

PYA is ranked among the nation's top 20 healthcare consulting firms by Modern Healthcare, and by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the 100 largest accounting firms. PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa.

PYA's affiliated companies offer clients world-class data analytics; professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers; comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies; and wealth management and retirement plan administration.

PYA is an independently-owned member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network.

For more information, please visit pyapc.com.

