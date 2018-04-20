Uproar Entertainment Releases 3rd Stand-Up Comedy CD from Adam Hunter

About "Still Broke":

"Still Broke" has every kind of joke, from cheeky wordplay to raunchy overshares, referencing anything from Bill Cosby to enhancement pills. There are no sacred cows, no ceremony to stand on, no time to explain the humor and no effort to assess the damage. Adam employs the law of averages, or more aptly, the LOL of averages. His satirical chutzpah is framed by endurance. Adam Hunter is focused. After a joke, he's on to the next one (and the next one). There's pace and perseverance as Adam Hunter goes against the grain. "Still Broke" provides waves and waves of deviant debauchery.

Adam isn't afraid to voice brutally honest resentment towards his newfound marriage, roast his audiences' appearance, or embrace taboos. Adam uses stereotypes and sensitive topics as a launchpad for brash imagination. He invites the audience to respond to his problematic playfulness; there's refuge in that cathartic recklessness.

"I am so excited about dropping my new Album. This is the best thing I ever made - not including my daughter who drops in July," says Hunter.

"Adam's a smart aleck, certainly not for the faint of heart. But there's no denying the funny and the talent that created it! Eventually he will get you, by shock or by wit or by unflinching realness. It's only a matter of time," says David Drozen, President of Uproar.

About Uproar Entertainment:

Uproar Comedy discovers the Stand-Up Comedy Stars of tomorrow. Producing recordings live in comedy clubs, we make these talented comedians available for your enjoyment on every available digital and streaming platform. We brought you the very first comedy CD recordings by Brian Regan, Margaret Cho, Alonzo Bodden, and John Pinette, just to name a few! David Drozen, President of Uproar Comedy, discovered and produced the first 12 Richard Pryor comedy albums. Come inside the world of Uproar Comedy and discover the vast array of talent and laughs that await you – 'cause life is better when you're laughing!

Learn More About Uproar: http://www.uproarcomedycd.com/

"Still Broke" is available on iTunes at: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/still-broke/1367153195

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/uproarcomedycd/freakywomen

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/GGF8YPFOkxc

For promotional copies, interviews, or for additional info, contact: Ashley Beck, Director; Social Media Marketing & PR at 818-723-2648 or UproarComedyPR@gmail.com.

Twitter: @UproarComedy @AdamComedian @Com_Underground #comedian

Images for Media:

- Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0420s2p-adam-hunter-300dpi.jpg

- Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0420s2p-still-broke-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uproar-entertainment-releases-3rd-stand-up-comedy-cd-from-adam-hunter-300633852.html

SOURCE Uproar Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.uproarcomedycd.com

