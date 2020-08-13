Upromise $529 Scholarship Program launches just in time for Back-to-School

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodege, LLC, a leading online consumer-rewards platform, announced today that Upromise, its recently-acquired college education-savings rewards business, is launching a new Upromise $529 Scholarship program to help drive awareness of the importance of college savings and the benefits of Upromise as a boost to the funding of 529 Plans and other college savings programs. The amount of each scholarship honors the tax-advantaged "529 Plans" that are sponsored by 49 states and the District of Columbia, and that many Upromise members enroll in for college savings.

Saving for college in a 529 Plan or another dedicated savings account is a critical component for meeting educational expenses. However, recent research from Prodege reveals that around half (46-50%) of parents who have started a college fund feel they are behind in the education savings process and think their children will also need to rely on scholarships, grants and/or loans to fully fund their education. Upromise's goal is to help fill that gap.

In the spirit of furthering Prodege's mission to "Create Rewarding Moments", Upromise will award five deserving families a $529 college scholarship every month. This new scholarship program will be extended to the 7.1 million registered members of its Upromise rewards program, families across America who are committed to saving for their children's education.

"We are excited for Upromise to launch the $529 Scholarship program, giving parents an extra boost for their children's education savings. We love introducing new opportunities for Upromise members to reach their college savings goals," says Chuck Davis, CEO & Chairman, Prodege, LLC.

To find out more about the new Upromise $529 Scholarship program, or to enter for a chance at a scholarship for your family, visit https://www.upromise.com/s/scholarship.

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is an internet and media company that is dedicated to "creating rewarding moments" for its members by rewarding them with more than $1.7 billion in cash rewards and free gift cards since inception. Prodege is comprised of leading consumer brands — Swagbucks, MyPoints, ShopAtHome, InboxDollars, MyGiftCardsPlus, CouponCause, and Upromise — which deliver engaging content and valuable savings and rewards to more than 120 million members worldwide. Prodege's complementary suite of business solutions helps merchants and brands boost engagement with consumers by making it easy to gather insights, listen to their audience, and gain further exposure to drive brand loyalty. Visit http://www.prodege.com for more information.

As a part of the Prodege family, Upromise provides unique opportunities for consumers to earn cash-back rewards for spending, shopping, dining out, and other activities, and then automatically deposit those rewards as contributions to any linked bank account or 529 Plan education savings account. Those contributions can be invested and will grow tax-free over the years, and then can be withdrawn tax-free for qualified education expenses. Upromise also sponsors the Upromise $529 Scholarship program, helping more kids across America achieve their dreams of going to college.

