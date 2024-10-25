UPROXX STUDIOS AND STATE FARM PRESENT "HALFTIME" SERIES FEATURING JUST BLAZE AND HOWARD UNIVERSITY'S SHOWTIME MARCHING BAND

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPROXX Studios, in collaboration with State Farm, today announced the launch of the original series, "Halftime," premiering October 25th on YouTube. This series celebrates the profound cultural impact of HBCU marching bands, starting with the unforgettable halftime performance at Howard University's 100th homecoming football game.

UPROXX Studios partnered with legendary producer Just Blaze and the Showtime Marching Band for the show, presented by State Farm. Just Blaze, known for producing hits for Jay-Z, Eminem and Beyonce, collaborated with the band on a medley of his iconic tracks, fusing hip-hop with the rich tradition of HBCU marching bands.

"As a Howard alum, this project was personal for me," says UPROXX's Head of Video Production, Steve Vasquez Jr. "It gave me the opportunity to showcase the creativity and standard of excellence I put into my work."

"Halftime" chronicles the creative journey following Just Blaze, Chancellor Mills, Director of Bands at Howard University, and The Showtime Marching Band leading up to the performance. It spotlights the artistry and cultural significance of HBCU marching bands and showcases Howard's rich musical legacy. Providing educational opportunities for students, UPROXX Studios collaborated with Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, onboarding interns for hands-on experience in media production and event coordination. This partnership underscores State Farm and UPROXX's commitment to fostering community while investing in the future of HBCU students.

"Halftime" premieres on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@uproxxlife starting October 25. For more information visit www.uproxx.com.

About UPROXX Studios:

UPROXX Studios offers insights from authentic creative minds and operates on a massive, popular scale. It is a brand solutions studio shaped by visionaries who both imagine what culture could be and actively create it, connecting brands with talent, cultural arenas, and audiences. Its network UPROXX, HipHopDX, Dime Magazine, and partnership with Warner Music, collaborates with cultural innovators to cultivate niche audiences through original editorial and video content.

About State Farm:

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts.

