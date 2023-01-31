UPS battery market size to increase by USD 439.47 million: APAC will account for 43% of market growth - Technavio

Jan 31, 2023, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UPS battery market by product, application, and geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% and register an incremental growth of USD 439.47 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The UPS battery market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- ABB Ltd.: The company offers UPS batteries such as PCS100 UPS-I.
- Amara Raja Group: The company offers UPS batteries such as PowerStack, AMARON QUANTA, AMARON QUANTA-HWS.
- C&D Technologies Inc.: The company offers UPS battery namely UPS-MR.
- CHILWEE GROUP Co.: The company offers UPS battery namely Chilwee FM Series VRLA Battery.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Kokam Co. Ltd.
- Legrand SA
- Leoch International Technology Ltd.
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global UPS battery market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC accounted for a major share of the global UPS battery market. Factor such as the growth of the market is influenced by the increasing use of UPS in the railway, wind, power, and other sectors. In the manufacturing sector, companies from developed countries in Europe and North America are increasingly establishing operations in APAC to take advantage of the low-cost manufacturability in the region and to enable their reach in APAC. The increase in manufacturing activities is expected to propel the demand for general machinery and thereby drive the demand for UPS systems, which, in turn, will drive the market.
Market dynamics
The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the increase in data center construction, the rise of green telecom towers, and increasing factory automation. However, UPS battery failures are hindering market growth.
Competitive analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a sample
Market Segmentation
- Based on product, the market is segmented into lead-acid, li-ion, and NiCd. The lead-acid segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports:
The data center power market size is expected to increase by USD 20,569.77 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (generators, transformers, ups, transfer switches and switchgears, and others), end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, energy, healthcare, and retail), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The data center UPS market size is predicted to surge by USD 3.2 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.66%. This report entails market segmentation by product (centralized UPS, zone UPS, and rack-mount UPS), application (Tier 3 data center, Tier 1 and 2 data center, and Tier 4 data center), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this UPS battery market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the UPS battery market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the UPS battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of UPS battery market vendors
|
UPS battery market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
171
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 439.47 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
9.59
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, C and D Technologies Inc., CHILWEE GROUP Co., Delta Electronics Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Leoch International Technology Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Schneider Electric SE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global UPS battery market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global UPS battery market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Lead-acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Lead-acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lead-acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Lead-acid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lead-acid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Li-ion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Li-ion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Li-ion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Li-ion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Li-ion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 NiCd - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on NiCd - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on NiCd - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on NiCd - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on NiCd - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 112: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Amara Raja Group
- Exhibit 116: Amara Raja Group - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Amara Raja Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Amara Raja Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Amara Raja Group - Segment focus
- 12.5 C and D Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 120: C and D Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: C and D Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: C and D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 CHILWEE GROUP Co.
- Exhibit 123: CHILWEE GROUP Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: CHILWEE GROUP Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: CHILWEE GROUP Co. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Delta Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 EaglePicher Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 130: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 131: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 133: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 137: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 12.11 EnerSys
- Exhibit 142: EnerSys - Overview
- Exhibit 143: EnerSys - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: EnerSys - Key news
- Exhibit 145: EnerSys - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: EnerSys - Segment focus
- 12.12 Exide Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 147: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Exide Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Legrand SA
- Exhibit 155: Legrand SA - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Legrand SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Legrand SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Legrand SA - Segment focus
- 12.15 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 159: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 164: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.
- Exhibit 169: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 172: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 177: Research methodology
- Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 179: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article