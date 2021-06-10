UPS Battery Market to grow by $ 3.25 Billion during 2020-2024 | Rise of green telecom towers to emerge as major trend | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the UPS battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.25 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the lead-acid battery segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rise of green telecom towers will be the major trend in the market during the forecast period.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ABB Group, Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Legrand SA, Panasonic Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are the major vendors in the market.
- What is the key market driver?
The market is driven by an increase in data center constructions.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC dominated the market with a 42% share in 2019.
Global Data Center UPS Market - Global data center UPS market is segmented by product (centralized UPS, zone UPS, and rack-mount UPS), application (tier 3 data center, tier 1 and 2 data center, and tier 4 data center), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Data Center Power Market - Global data center power market is segmented by product (generators, transformers, UPS, transfer switches and switchgears, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Group, Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Legrand SA, Panasonic Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. An increase in data center constructions will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this UPS battery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
UPS Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
UPS Battery Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Lead-acid
- Li-ion
- NiCd
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
UPS Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ups battery market report covers the following areas:
- UPS Battery Market Size
- UPS Battery Market Trends
- UPS Battery Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rise of green telecom towers as one of the prime trends driving the UPS Battery Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
UPS Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist UPS battery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the UPS battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the UPS battery market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UPS battery market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Lead-acid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Li-ion - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- NiCd - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Group
- Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Legrand SA
- Panasonic Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
