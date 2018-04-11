"Our pilots see evidence of UPS failing to meet its customer service commitments on a daily basis," said Capt. Robert Travis, President of the IPA. The IPA announced today that it has commissioned a professional survey of major shippers to examine UPS service reliability, both domestic and international.

"UPS has turned to costly and less reliable aircraft subcontracting with outside carriers in a desperation move to improve service. From our perspective, it is not working," said Travis.

While an industry arbitrator will hear the Association's claim that the outsourcing violates its labor agreement with UPS, Travis said customer unrest will likely be the driver in moving the Company to add aircraft more quickly.

"While UPS acknowledges the immediate need for more airplanes, they have so far been unable to make it happen leaving the airline capacity-hobbled." Travis added that previously announced aircraft orders, while a step in the right direction, do not address pressing short or medium-term UPS needs.

"How is the UPS airplane shortage impacting UPS customers? That is the key question our survey will seek to answer," Travis added.

The IPA commissioned survey will be conducted by the professional polling firm AmericanPublic. The survey will reach out to contract transportation decision‐makers at companies that ship large volumes. In addition to looking at UPS's on time performance it will also compare and contrast UPS to FDX. The survey will also consider the impact of emerging transportation competitors such as Amazon. American Public.us, Inc. is a Washington, DC-based, public opinion research firm with a strong background in reputation assessment and a communications expertise in public policy and political campaign environments.

The IPA represents the 2,800 pilots who fly for UPS worldwide.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ups-caught-flat-footed-by-e-commerce-pilots-to-survey-shippers-to-determine-impact-300627850.html

SOURCE Independent Pilots Association

