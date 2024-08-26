UPS Market to Expand by USD 3.96 Trillion (2024-2028) Driven by Data Center Growth, The AI Effect on Trends - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 3964.6 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.05% during the forecast period. Growth in data center infrastructure is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in UPS technology. However, risks of UPS failure poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd, AMETEK Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Metartec Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Power Innovations International Inc., RTX Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Non-residential and Residential), Type (Online or double conversion, Line-interactive, and Off-line or standby), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd, AMETEK Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Metartec Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Power Innovations International Inc., RTX Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) are essential for various applications across diverse end-user groups, including homeowners, data centers, hospitals, factories, universities, and businesses. Three primary types of UPS systems cater to these needs: Offline/Standby UPS, Line-interactive UPS, and Online Double Conversion UPS. Offline/Standby UPS systems provide backup power during voltage fluctuations or failures. Line-interactive UPS systems offer additional features like output voltage boost/reduction and improved filtering. Online Double Conversion UPS systems offer the highest protection against mains borne interference. Vendors continually innovate to address efficiency, power factor correction (PFC), and voltage conditioning challenges. PFC minimizes power stored and released by UPS components, while voltage conditioning corrects voltage sags and regulates voltage. Vendors manufacture small, low-maintenance, energy-efficient, and cost-effective UPS systems. Data centers, leading UPS demand, require modular UPS to reduce space. Vendors are utilizing wide bandgap semiconductors like silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) for improved efficiency, size reduction, and cost savings. Companies like Mitsubishi Electric Corp. And Toshiba Corp. Offer SiC technology UPS systems. Innovations include Eaton's DIN rail industrial UPS, designed for harsh environments, and Schneider Electric's Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular, offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality. Vendors focus on silicon-based components, Toshiba's Advanced-Synchronous Reverse Blocking (A-SRB) technology, and other advancements to enhance UPS system efficiency and performance, driving the global UPS market's growth.

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing reliance on digital services, data centers, and IT infrastructure in various industries. Trends such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) require continuous power to ensure business continuity. UPS solutions are essential for protecting against power surges, voltage drops, and frequency distortions that can impact critical infrastructure, including telecommunications networks and renewable energy installations. UPS solutions come in different types, including Off-Line/Standby, Line Interactive, and Online/Double Conversion. Industries like banking, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, and IT heavily rely on these solutions to protect their digital infrastructure and electronic devices from power outages caused by natural catastrophes, grid malfunctions, or technological progress. Advancements in battery technology and modular UPS designs, along with intelligent monitoring systems, are driving the market forward. UPS solutions are now being integrated into edge computing and power backup solutions to ensure power quality and prevent voltage sags, surges, and frequency changes. The UPS market is expected to continue growing as businesses prioritize the protection of their critical infrastructure and digital assets.

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems are essential for businesses and organizations to ensure power reliability and prevent data loss. However, the life expectancy of UPS components, including batteries, fans, Metal Oxide Varistors (MOVs), electrolytic capacitors, and relays, can be affected by various factors. Batteries may deteriorate due to incorrect placement, high cycling frequency, extreme temperatures, and lack of maintenance. Fans can fail due to high loads, ambient heat, and prolonged usage. MOVs often succumb to excessive voltage spikes, while electrolytic capacitors can fail due to high temperatures and humidity. Relays may malfunction due to abnormal cycling or incorrect firmware setup. These issues can significantly impact the UPS market growth, as component failure can lead to costly downtime and damage for non-residential customers, particularly data centers, where even a single occurrence can result in substantial financial losses. Regular inspections and maintenance can help mitigate these risks and extend the life of UPS components. Despite these efforts, UPS system failures remain a concern, potentially hindering the market's expansion during the forecast period.

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market faces significant challenges in providing continuous power to critical infrastructure such as telecommunications networks, data centers, and renewable energy installations. Power outages due to natural catastrophes, grid malfunctions, and voltage sags, surges, and frequency changes pose threats to digital infrastructure, electronic devices, and data-driven businesses. UPS systems come in various types including Off-Line/Standby, Line Interactive, and Online/Double Conversion. Telecommunication, data center construction, edge computing, and power backup solutions are key sectors driving market growth. Technological progress in battery technology, modular UPS designs, and intelligent monitoring systems enhances power quality and efficiency. Governmental efforts towards power infrastructure and energy efficiency further fuel market demand. Healthcare facilities prioritize UPS systems for patient safety. The telecommunication infrastructure, communication services, and 5G technology require uninterrupted power for seamless services. Industrial and manufacturing sectors also rely on UPS systems for power backup and to protect against power quality issues. The marine industry and digital infrastructure also benefit from UPS solutions.

End-user 1.1 Non-residential

1.2 Residential Type 2.1 Online or double conversion

2.2 Line-interactive

2.3 Off-line or standby Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Non-residential- The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market is essential for businesses seeking uninterrupted power to protect their critical infrastructure from power outages. UPS systems provide backup power during power failures, ensuring business continuity. They prevent data loss and downtime, safeguarding businesses from financial losses and reputational damage. The UPS market continues to grow due to increasing power instability and the need for reliable power sources in various industries.

Research Analysis

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market caters to various industries including data storage, processing capabilities for digital services and cloud computing, data centers, IT infrastructure, telecommunications, banking, healthcare, e-commerce, and more. UPS solutions protect against power surges, voltage drops, and frequency distortions, ensuring uninterrupted power to telecommunications networks, renewable energy installations, and digital infrastructure. Ratings range from 50-200KVA, with Off-Line/Standby, Line Interactive, and Online/Double Conversion models available. UPS systems are essential for industries with critical power needs, such as medical facilities, industrial applications, marine environments, and electronic devices. Power outages and natural catastrophes further emphasize the importance of UPS systems to maintain business continuity and protect sensitive data.

Market Research Overview

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market is a critical segment of the power industry, providing continuous power to data storage, processing capabilities, digital services, cloud computing, and various sectors such as data centers, IT infrastructure, telecommunications, banking, healthcare, e-commerce, and more. UPS solutions protect against power surges, voltage drops, frequency distortions, and other power quality issues that can disrupt critical infrastructure, including telecommunications networks and renewable energy installations. Off-Line/Standby, Line Interactive, and Online/Double Conversion are the three main types of UPS systems, each designed to address specific power backup needs. UPS solutions are essential for powering digital infrastructure, electronic devices, and critical facilities during power outages caused by natural catastrophes, grid malfunctions, or technological progress. Battery technology, modular UPS designs, and intelligent monitoring systems are driving technological progress in the UPS market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of 5G technology, healthcare facilities, data-driven businesses, and governmental efforts to improve power infrastructure and energy efficiency are further fueling the demand for UPS solutions. Power backup solutions are also crucial for manufacturing, IT, data center construction, edge computing, and various industries to ensure continuous power and maintain power quality for their operations.

