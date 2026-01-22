UPS Pilots Support H.R. 7191 the Scholten-Bresnahan "Fatigued Pilot Protection Act"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Pilots Association (United Parcel Service [NYSE: UPS] pilots) fully supports the "Fatigued Pilot Protection Act" H.R. 7191 introduced in the U.S. House by Rep. Hillary Scholten (MI-03) and Rep. Rob Bresnahan (PA-08).

"The introduction of this bill ensures that the FAA's flight duty and rest requirements equally apply to both all-cargo carriers and passenger carriers alike," said IPA President, Captain Robert Travis. "Thank you to Representatives Scholten and Bresnahan for recognizing this dangerous commercial aviation safety gap by seeking to end the "cargo carve out" and bring FAR Part 117 back in line with the original intent of Congress; one level of safety for U.S. aviation."

Both Rep. Scholten (D-MI) and Rep. Bresnahan (R-PA) serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and its subcommittee on Aviation; making this a bipartisan effort to ensure that all commercial airline pilots operate under the same rules to fight fatigue and keep airspace safe.

The Independent Pilots Association represents more than 3,400 pilots who fly for United Parcel Service.

SOURCE Independent Pilots Association