UPS Pilots Support the Klobuchar-Carbajal "Safe Skies Act"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Pilots Association (UPS pilots) fully supports the "Safe Skies Act of 2021" introduced in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA).

"Senator Klobuchar has been our long term legislative champion fighting to ensure that the FAA's flight duty and rest requirements equally apply to all-cargo carriers," said IPA President, Captain Robert Travis. "Her unwavering commitment will end the cargo carve out and bring Part 117 back in line with Congress's original intent, one level of safety for U.S. aviation."

Leading the charge for the Safe Skies Act in the U.S. House is Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, who is joined by lawmakers from both parties in a bipartisan effort to ensure that all commercial airline pilots operate under the same rules to fight fatigue and keep airspace safe.

The Independent Pilots Association represents the 3,150 pilots who fly for United Parcel Service.

