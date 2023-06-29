UPS TEAMSTERS TO RALLY IN DES MOINES JUNE 30

Iowa Teamsters to Hold "Ready to Strike" Rally as UPS National Contract Negotiations Enter Final Month   

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS Teamsters will rally in Des Moines on Friday, June 30, as they enter the final month of national negotiations impacting more than 340,000 package delivery drivers and warehouse logistics workers across the country, including more than 4,000 Teamsters in Iowa.

The Teamsters' national master agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector collective bargaining agreement in North America. Negotiations for a new deal began April 17 in Washington, D.C. Central Iowa Teamsters are demanding the strongest possible contract and are prepared to strike if UPS fails to deliver by the contract's expiration on July 31, 2023.

Full- and part-time UPS Teamsters are united for a contract that guarantees better pay for all workers, more full-time job opportunities, an end to managerial harassment and forced overtime, and the elimination of a two-tier wage system.

WHAT:

UPS Teamsters "Ready to Strike" Rally


WHO:

UPS rank-and-file Teamsters

Sen. Nate Boulton (District 20)

Alano De La Rosa, Teamsters Local 90 Secretary-Treasurer

Tanner Fischer, Teamsters Local 90 President

Ross Grooters, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen representative

More guests to be announced


WHEN:

Friday, June 30, 2023, 8:00 - 9:00 a.m.


WHERE:

1751 Hull Ave., Des Moines, IA 50316 (in the parking lot)

