Upscale Restaurant and Bar Dahlia Mexican Grill Opens in Historic Building, Downtown San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Dahlia Mexican Grill announce a grand opening of their new location at 164 S. B Street in San Mateo. The inaugural ribbon cutting will be held at 4:00 p.m. by the San Mateo Chamber of Commerce. Members, media, and influencers are invited for a VIP Happy Hour from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. with live entertainment, reduced price signature drinks, passed appetizers. The first 25 guests will receive a $20 gift card for a future dine in visit. From 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the general public will enjoy live entertainment, special Happy Hour pricing and dining credits for signing up for loyalty rewards.

Dahlia Mexican grill logo

After 20 successful years as leaders in the casual and fine dining space in the Bay Area, the privately held restaurant operators launch a fine Mexican cuisine concept in downtown San Mateo. The historic landmark known as the Crocker National Building has been carefully restored to enhance a Mexican dining experience that appeals to all the senses. Vivid murals and scenery designed by local artist Haley Ferreira add to the lively decor.

Dahlia Mexican Grill is honored to be a member of the San Mateo Chamber of Commerce and contribute to the local economy while upholding high standards of service. President and CEO of the Chamber Cheryl Angeles comments, "For a new business to open during COVID is rare. We want to emphasize how important it is to Shop Local, Eat Local, and support your business community."

The commitment to bring new dining experiences to the Bay Area inspires owners even during a COVID-19 sensitive time. "Timing the launch of Dahlia Mexican Grill during a pandemic is more significant to us than ever. We are able to provide jobs, contribute to the local economy and bring hope to the hospitality industry-as well as provide excitement to the local community," explains Restaurateur, Saeed Azad.

Executive Chef Gerardo Garcia, takes traditional Mexican dishes elevating them with modern approaches and techniques. Featured specialties include- Lump Crab Empanadas, Blackened Bacalao, Huachinango Veracruzano, The full service bar features fine tequilas and mezcals curated by partner Saeed Azad. Signature Cocktails include craft cocktails and Dahlia Signature Margaritas such as Jalapeño Tamarindo, Prickly Pear, and Mango Habanero. Happy Hour runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Lunch service will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dinner service from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and Saturdays until 11 p.m. Due to COVID-19, seating guidelines indoor and outdoor seating is first come, first served.

About Dahlia Mexican Grill: Dahlia Mexican Grill blends earthly flavors of Mexico with local and healthy ingredients. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails by our mixologists using selective collections of Añejo tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits. We offer private dining and catering.

