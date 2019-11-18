Upsher-Smith Laboratories Adds Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan) Injection To Its Access Pathways® Platinum Pass® Savings Program

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that it has added Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan) Injection 3 mg to its Access Pathways® Platinum Pass® Program – a savings and support program where eligible patients pay $0 per prescription. Zembrace SymTouch is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.1 It provides migraine pain relief in as little as 10 minutes for some patients.1 Zembrace SymTouch joins Qudexy® XR (topiramate) Extended-Release Capsules and Tosymra™ (sumatriptan) Nasal Spray as part of Upsher-Smith's portfolio of medications supported by the program.

The Access Pathways Program is a best-in-class co-pay program designed to reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients and improve prescribing confidence for healthcare professionals. The benefits of the Platinum Pass savings card for Zembrace SymTouch include:

$0 Co-Pay Offer for Eligible Patients * : The offer covers a maximum of eight single-use injections per month and is available at pharmacies nationwide.

Patients can activate their Platinum Pass savings card by calling 1-855-699-6062 or online at http://www.zembrace.com/patient-savings/. Renewable Annually. The Platinum Pass is good for one year and can be renewed on an annual basis.

"Minutes matter to migraine patients who are seeking fast pain relief," said Rusty Field, President and CEO, Upsher-Smith. "By adding fast-acting Zembrace SymTouch to the Access Pathways Program, we are able to assist patients by reducing some of the barriers associated with access and affordability, along with challenges that healthcare professionals face when prescribing."

About Zembrace SymTouch

Zembrace SymTouch is a fast-acting acute migraine treatment option that offers a simple, two-step injection process. Zembrace SymTouch contains sumatriptan 3 mg which has been shown to provide patients with migraine pain relief in as little as 10 minutes after administration (17% of patients vs. 5% for placebo), and more than half of the patients experienced migraine pain relief two hours after administration (60% of patients vs. 21% for placebo).1

More than 36 million patients suffer from migraines and surveys have shown that a majority are willing to try other acute treatment options.2,3 Patients currently using oral acute migraine options may face challenges including nausea and gastroparesis or vomiting which may delay or limit oral medication absorption.

Important Patient Safety Information for Zembrace® SymTouch®

What important information should I know about ZEMBRACE SymTouch? ZEMBRACE SymTouch can cause serious side effects, including: heart attack and other heart problems, which may lead to death. Stop using ZEMBRACE SymTouch and get emergency medical help right away if you have any of the following symptoms of a heart attack:

discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back

severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw

pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach shortness of breath

breaking out in a cold sweat

nausea or vomiting

feeling lightheaded

ZEMBRACE SymTouch is not for people with risk factors for heart disease (high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, smoking, overweight, diabetes, family history of heart disease) unless a heart exam is done and shows no problem.

Who should not use ZEMBRACE SymTouch?

Do not use ZEMBRACE SymTouch if you have:

heart problems or a history of heart problems

had a stroke, transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), or problems with your blood circulation

narrowing of blood vessels to your legs or arms (peripheral vascular disease), stomach, or kidney

uncontrolled high blood pressure

hemiplegic migraines (that make you unable to move on one side of your body) or basilar (rare form of migraine with aura) migraines. If you are not sure if you have these, ask your healthcare provider

taken any of the following medicines in the last 24 hours: almotriptan, eletriptan, frovatriptan, naratriptan, rizatriptan, ergotamines, or dihydroergotamine. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if your medicine is listed above

severe liver problems

an allergy to sumatriptan or any of the components of ZEMBRACE SymTouch

What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking ZEMBRACE SymTouch?

Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions and about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while using ZEMBRACE SymTouch?

ZEMBRACE SymTouch can cause dizziness, weakness, or drowsiness. If you have these symptoms, do not drive a car, use machinery, or do anything where you need to be alert.

What are possible side effects of ZEMBRACE SymTouch?

ZEMBRACE SymTouch may cause serious side effects including:

changes in color or sensation in your fingers and toes (Raynaud's syndrome)

stomach and intestinal problems (gastrointestinal and colonic ischemic events)

problems with blood circulation to your legs and feet (peripheral vascular ischemia)

hives (itchy bumps); swelling of your tongue, mouth, or throat

medication overuse headaches. Some people who use too many ZEMBRACE SymTouch injections may have worse headaches (medication overuse headache)

serotonin syndrome. Serotonin syndrome is a rare but serious problem that can happen in people using ZEMBRACE SymTouch, especially if used with antidepressant medicines

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the following symptoms of serotonin syndrome: mental changes such as seeing things that are not there (hallucinations), agitation, or coma; fast heartbeat; changes in blood pressure; high body temperature; tight muscles; trouble walking; or nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Seizures have happened in people taking sumatriptan who have never had seizures before

The most common side effects of ZEMBRACE SymTouch include pain and redness at your injection site; tingling or numbness in your fingers or toes; dizziness; warm, hot, burning feeling to your face (flushing); discomfort or stiffness in your neck; feeling weak, drowsy, or tired.

This is the most important information to know about ZEMBRACE SymTouch but is not comprehensive. For more information, talk to your healthcare provider and read the Patient Information and Instructions for Use for ZEMBRACE SymTouch. You can also visit www.upsher-smith.com or call 1-888-650-3789.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

INDICATION AND USAGE

What is ZEMBRACE SymTouch used for?

ZEMBRACE SymTouch is a prescription medicine used to treat acute migraine headaches with or without aura in adults who have been diagnosed with migraine.

ZEMBRACE SymTouch is not used to prevent or decrease the number of migraines you have. It is not known if ZEMBRACE SymTouch is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age.

Please see Patient Information, Instructions For Use and Full Prescribing Information for ZEMBRACE SymTouch or visit www.zembrace.com.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.

As Upsher-Smith celebrates its 100-year anniversary, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

Qudexy, Zembrace, SymTouch, Tosymra, Access Pathways, Platinum Pass and Do More Good are trademarks of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

*Restrictions apply. Maximum of eight single-dose injections per month. Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal and state health care program patients are not eligible.

