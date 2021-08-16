Upsher-Smith Launches Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets, USP
Aug 16, 2021, 10:00 ET
MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets, USP in 100 mg, 200 mg and 400 mg strengths. Upsher-Smith's product is AB-rated to the branded product, Tegretol® XR (carbamazepine extended-release tablets).
The carbamazepine extended-release tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $120 million for the 12 months ending June 2021 according to IQVIA.
Product Information
Product
Strength
NDC #
Package Size
Carbamazepine ER Tablets, USP
100 mg
0832-6022-11
100-count bottle
Carbamazepine ER Tablets, USP
200 mg
0832-6023-11
100-count bottle
Carbamazepine ER Tablets, USP
400 mg
0832-6024-11
100-count bottle
For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.
WARNINGS
Please refer to the full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning for Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information.
You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.
Tegretol® is a registered trademark of Novartis Corporation.
