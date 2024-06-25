UPSHER-SMITH NAMED AS 2024 ASAP ALLIANCE EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER

Company Recognized in Alliance Program Excellence Category

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that it has been named by The Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP) as an ASAP Alliance Excellence Award winner. ASAP recognized Upsher-Smith's achievements in the Alliance Program Excellence category during a virtual ceremony on June 12, 2024.

Upsher-Smith named as a 2024 ASAP Alliance Excellence Award Winner.

The ASAP Alliance Excellence Awards are the highest honor in the alliance management community, recognizing exceptional contributions to strategic alliance management across various industries. Upsher-Smith's nomination highlights its dedication to effective alliance practices and its significant impact on business outcomes, including revenue growth, market expansion, and product development.

"Several years ago, we set out to acquire niche technical experience, expand our commercial portfolio, and enhance access to near-term products for commercial sale through strategic alliances," said Jim Maahs, Vice President, Specialty & Rare Disease. "This success has fostered an improved alliance mindset and a scalable platform for growth. Through diverse licensing and co-development relationships, Upsher-Smith has become a preferred alliance partner. Winning this ASAP Alliance Program Excellence Award affirms our efforts and strengthens our position as a leader in strategic partnerships."

Upsher-Smith's strategic approach to alliance management has significantly expanded its commercial portfolio and acquired specialized technical expertise. The company's established alliance practices and successful specialty and generic pharmaceutical product launches have driven its growth and strengthened its market position. By leveraging best practices and fostering strong partnerships, Upsher-Smith has built a robust platform for growth, positioning itself to better serve its customers.

To learn more about Upsher-Smith or to discuss strategic partnerships and product collaborations, visit https://www.upsher-smith.com.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, now a member of Bora Group, is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted product supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About Bora

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW) now is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in Taiwan with well-connected global distribution to supply more than 100 countries around the world. Headquartered in Taiwan, Bora has dedicated itself to becoming a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing by offering its clients the best quality, efficiency and reliability. For more information, visit https://bora-corp.com/.

About ASAP

The Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP) is a nonprofit, global membership organization for partnering professionals in all industries who manage strategic alliances, ecosystems, go-to-market partnerships, key channel partner relationships, and other business collaborations.

As the go-to community for alliance and partnering success, ASAP offers many resources to its members, including tools, publications, education, and networking events, and more. ASAP is also the only association that awards CA-AM and CSAP certification to qualified alliance professionals. ASAP global, corporate, and individual members represent a wide variety of industries that include high tech, biopharma, life science, finance, fintech, insurance, energy, consulting, and many others. For more information, visit https://www.strategic-alliances.org/.

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.