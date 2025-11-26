UPSHER-SMITH STRENGTHENS CONNECTIONS WITH THE EPILEPSY COMMUNITY THROUGH AWARENESS, EDUCATION, AND SUPPORT

From Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland to the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting, the company continues its mission to improve understanding and care for people living with epilepsy and infantile spasms.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to the epilepsy community by recognizing National Epilepsy Awareness Month and participating in key events throughout November and December. Through these efforts, the company continues to connect with patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals while advancing understanding for those living with epilepsy and infantile spasms.

"At Upsher-Smith, we take time during National Epilepsy Awareness Month to recognize the strength of those living with epilepsy and the families who support them," said Rich Dudek, Vice President of Commercial Operations, Upsher-Smith. "As we participate in important awareness and education events in November, we also look ahead to December—supporting Infantile Spasms Awareness Week and engaging with clinicians at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting."

Championing the Epilepsy Community Through Ongoing Advocacy and Awareness Activities

Earlier this month, Upsher-Smith joined patients, families, and caregivers at the 13th Annual Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland (EADDL) in Anaheim, California. Hosted by Sofie's Journey, a nonprofit created by parents seeking better education and support for families affected by epilepsy, EADDL has grown into one of the largest gatherings of patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals. The event offered educational sessions, expert panels, interactive activities for children, and opportunities for families to connect and share their experiences.

While there, Upsher-Smith participated in the Epilepsy Awareness & Education Expo to connect with attendees and share information about VIGAFYDE® (vigabatrin) Oral Solution, the first and only ready-to-use vigabatrin oral solution for patients 1 month to 2 years of age with infantile spasms and the company's comprehensive Promise of Support® Program, which provides resources and assistance for healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers.

From December 1–7, 2025, Upsher-Smith will serve as a presenting sponsor of the Eleventh Annual Infantile Spasms Awareness Week (ISAW), a global initiative organized by the Infantile Spasms Awareness Network (ISAN). The campaign unites 39 international organizations to raise awareness about infantile spasms, a rare but serious form of epilepsy that requires urgent recognition and treatment. ISAW focuses on educating healthcare professionals and families about the signs of infantile spasms, new research, and the support available to affected families.

Advancing Clinical Knowledge of Infantile Spasms at the AES Annual Meeting

Upsher-Smith will also participate in the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting, held December 5–9, 2025, in Atlanta, GA. Company representatives will be available at booth #113 to share information with clinicians about its expanding portfolio of products for rare diseases.

As part of the meeting, Upsher-Smith will sponsor a satellite symposium, titled "From Crisis to Care — Striving to Optimize Outcomes in Infantile Spasms." This educational program is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, at 6:00 p.m. ET at the Georgia World Congress Center, Building B, Level 2, Room 216. It will feature leading experts in the field, including:

Sarah Weatherspoon, MD; Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Michael Chez, MD, FAAN, FAES; Sutter Neuroscience Institute

Sonam Bhalla, MD; Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Muhammad Zafar, MD; Duke University Hospital

The symposium will follow a patient's journey with infantile spasms—from diagnosis to initial treatment and coordinated care plans—with discussions focusing on early recognition, treatment options, individualized management, and caregiver support. If you're attending AES, you can pre-register for the symposium at: https://scnv.io/Imk2 .

To learn more about Upsher-Smith's commitment to rare pediatric diseases, visit www.upsher-smith.com .

Vigabatrin REMS

All vigabatrin products are governed by a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) mandated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Vigabatrin REMS ensures that patients and healthcare providers make informed risk-benefit decisions about its use to mitigate vision loss associated with vigabatrin.

Healthcare providers must be enrolled in the Vigabatrin REMS to prescribe these products, and patients must be enrolled to receive them.

WHAT IS VIGAFYDE?

VIGAFYDE® (vigabatrin) Oral Solution is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Infantile Spasms (IS) in babies 1 month to 2 years of age, if you and your baby's healthcare provider decide the possible benefits of taking VIGAFYDE are more important than the possible risk of vision loss.

WHAT IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT VIGAFYDE

(vigabatrin)?

WARNING: PERMANENT VISION LOSS

See Medication Guide and full Prescribing Information for complete information. All caregivers of babies who take VIGAFYDE: Your baby is at risk for permanent vision loss with any amount of VIGAFYDE.

Your baby's risk of vision loss may be higher the more VIGAFYDE is taken

daily and the longer it is taken.

It is not possible for your baby's healthcare provider to know when vision

loss will happen. It could happen soon after starting VIGAFYDE or any time

during treatment. It may even happen after treatment has stopped.

Because VIGAFYDE might cause permanent vision loss, it is available to healthcare providers and patients only under a special program called the Vigabatrin Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program. Your baby's healthcare provider will explain the details of this Program to you.

VIGAFYDE can damage the vision of anyone who takes it. Some people can have severe loss, particularly to their ability to see to the side when looking straight ahead (peripheral vision). With severe vision loss , your baby may only be able to see things straight in front of them (sometimes called "tunnel vision"). Your baby may also have blurry vision. If this happens, it will not get better.

Some people can have severe loss, particularly to their ability to see to the side when looking straight ahead (peripheral vision). With , your baby may only be able to see things straight in front of them (sometimes called "tunnel vision"). Your baby may also have If this happens, it will not get better. Tell your healthcare provider right away if your baby might not be seeing as well as before starting VIGAFYDE or is acting differently than normal. These changes can mean that vision damage has occurred.

might not be seeing as well as before starting VIGAFYDE or is acting differently than normal. Regular vision testing is recommended. It is recommended that your healthcare provider test your baby's vision before or within 4 weeks after starting VIGAFYDE, and at least every 3 months during treatment until VIGAFYDE is stopped. It is also recommended that vision be tested about 3 to 6 months after VIGAFYDE is stopped. It is difficult to test vision in babies, but to the extent possible, all patients should have their vision tested. Your baby's healthcare provider will determine if testing can be done. Regular vision testing is important because damage can happen before any changes are noticed.

It is recommended that your healthcare provider test your baby's vision before or within 4 weeks after starting VIGAFYDE, and at least every 3 months during treatment until VIGAFYDE is stopped. It is also recommended that vision be tested about 3 to 6 months after VIGAFYDE is stopped. It is difficult to test vision in babies, but to the extent possible, all patients should have their vision tested. Your baby's healthcare provider will determine if testing can be done. Vision tests cannot prevent the vision damage that can happen with VIGAFYDE, but they do allow VIGAFYDE to be stopped if vision has gotten worse, which usually will lessen further damage. Even these regular vision tests may not show vision damage before it is serious and permanent. Parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers may not recognize the symptoms, or find vision loss in babies, until it is severe.

that can happen with VIGAFYDE, but they do allow VIGAFYDE to be stopped if vision has gotten worse, which usually will lessen further damage. Even these regular vision tests may not show vision damage before it is serious and permanent. If you do not have these vision tests regularly, your baby's healthcare provider may stop prescribing VIGAFYDE. Your baby may not be able to complete vision testing. If vision testing cannot be done, the healthcare provider may continue prescribing VIGAFYDE but will not be able to watch for any vision loss.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) changes in patients with infantile spasms (IS). Brain pictures taken by MRI show changes in some patients after they are given VIGAFYDE. It is not known if these changes are harmful.

Brain pictures taken by MRI show changes in some patients after they are given VIGAFYDE. It is not known if these changes are harmful. A type of swelling in the brain called intramyelinic edema (IME) has been seen in postmortem examination of infants treated with vigabatrin.

in postmortem examination of infants treated with vigabatrin. Risk of suicidal thoughts or actions. VIGAFYDE is approved for use in patients 1 month to 2 years of age [see WHAT IS VIGAFYDE?] . VIGAFYDE is not approved for use in adolescents or adults. Like other antiepileptic drugs, vigabatrin may cause suicidal thoughts and actions in some adolescents and adults (about 1 in 500 people). A healthcare provider should be called right away if a patient taking vigabatrin experiences any symptoms, especially sudden changes in mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings, and especially if they are new, worse, or worrying.

VIGAFYDE is approved for use in patients 1 month to 2 years of age . VIGAFYDE is not approved for use in adolescents or adults. Like other antiepileptic drugs, vigabatrin may cause suicidal thoughts and actions in some adolescents and adults (about 1 in 500 people). A healthcare provider should be called right away if a patient taking vigabatrin experiences any symptoms, especially sudden changes in mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings, and especially if they are new, worse, or worrying. Do not stop VIGAFYDE without first talking to a healthcare provider. Stopping VIGAFYDE suddenly can cause seizures that will not stop.

VIGAFYDE is more concentrated than vigabatrin solutions prepared from powder. The volume of VIGAFYDE solution prescribed by your baby's healthcare provider may be less than the volume prescribed for other vigabatrin solutions prepared from powder. Always double check the volume (mL) that you are to give your baby when you get a new prescription filled.

VIGAFYDE can cause serious side effects such as low red blood cell counts (anemia), sleepiness and tiredness, and weight gain.

VIGAFYDE may make certain types of seizures worse. Tell your healthcare provider right away if seizures get worse.

Before starting VIGAFYDE, tell your baby's doctor about all of their medical conditions including any allergic reaction to vigabatrin, vision problems, kidney problems, or low red blood cell counts (anemia). Tell your doctor about all the medicines your baby is receiving.

The most common side effects of VIGAFYDE in babies include: sleepiness (sleepy babies may have a harder time suckling and feeding or may be irritable), swelling in the bronchial tubes (bronchitis), ear infection and irritability.

Tell your healthcare provider if your baby has any side effect that bothers them or that does not go away.

This is the most important information to know about VIGAFYDE, but not all of the safety information. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist, or please see the VIGAFYDE Medication Guide , full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning for risk of permanent vision loss, and Instructions for Use . You can also visit VIGAFYDE.com , upsher-smith.com or call 1-888-650-3789.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch , or call 1-800-332-1088.

About Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, now a member of Bora Group, is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. We bring generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by our attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com .

About Bora Group

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of "Contributing to Better Health All Over the World". Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life. By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.bora-corp.com .

VIGAFYDE is a registered trademark of Pyros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Promise of Support is a registered trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

