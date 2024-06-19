UPSHER-SMITH WINS HDA DIANA AWARD

Company Named Best Overall Branded Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturer in its Sales Category for Fourth Consecutive Year

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that it has been awarded a Distribution Industry Award for Notable Achievement in Healthcare (DIANA Award) for "Best Overall Manufacturer, Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sales less than $300M" by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA). Awards were presented to outstanding pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturers during the 2024 HDA Business and Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado on June 11, 2024.

DIANA Award Presentation to Upsher-Smith. Left to right: Perry Fri (HDA), Dave Zitnak (Upsher-Smith), Mike Muzetras (Upsher-Smith), Brad Leonard (Upsher-Smith), Chip Davis (HDA)

"We are once again honored to receive this prestigious recognition from HDA," said Jim Maahs, Vice President, Specialty & Rare Disease. "Upsher-Smith has talented and dedicated employees who are passionate about serving the needs of our supply chain partners, ensuring that quality, consistency of supply, and enduring customer relationships remain at the forefront of all that we do."

Since 1959, the DIANA Awards have been presented to pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturers that set the standard for excellence in developing innovative new product introductions and promotions, fostering exceptional trading partner relationships, advancing trade relations and creating business practices that benefit the entire healthcare supply chain. DIANA finalists and winners for Best Overall Company are chosen by HDA distributor members who judge companies based on several criteria including: knowledgeable salespeople, high-level customer service, demonstrated flexibility and creativity in marketing, and incorporation of new technologies to ensure product safety and security. Upsher-Smith is included among a distinguished group of present and past recipients who serve as models for leadership and innovation in the healthcare marketplace.

This latest accolade underscores Upsher-Smith's commitment to excellence, following significant investments in expanding its capabilities. Last year, the Company opened a new, 270,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, greenfield manufacturing facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota. The new site will offer fully up-to-date packaging and serialization capabilities and will support contract manufacturing for third parties. To learn more, visit http://www.upsher-smith.com/plant-c .

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, now a member of Bora Group, is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted product supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com .

About Bora

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW) now is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in Taiwan with well-connected global distribution to supply more than 100 countries around the world. Headquartered in Taiwan, Bora has dedicated itself to becoming a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing by offering its clients the best quality, efficiency and reliability. For more information, visit https://bora-corp.com/.

About the Healthcare Distribution Alliance

The Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) represents primary pharmaceutical distributors — the vital link between the nation's pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics and others nationwide. Since 1876, HDA has helped members navigate regulations and innovations to get the right medicines to the right patients at the right time, safely and efficiently. The HDA Research Foundation, HDA's nonprofit charitable foundation, serves the healthcare industry by providing research and education focused on priority healthcare supply chain issues.

