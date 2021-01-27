Upshot Capital Advisors Welcomes Paul Bayer As Chief Investment Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upshot Capital Advisors (the "Company") is proud to announce and welcome Paul Bayer as the Company's Chief Investment Officer, effective January 1, 2021.

In this role, Bayer will oversee the Upshot Acquisitions team and lead all acquisition, disposition, and leasing decisions for the Company. Bayer will report to Raul Socarras, Upshot's Chief Executive Officer, and will also serve as a member of the Upshot Investment Advisory Committee.

Prior to joining Upshot, Bayer served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of National Retail Properties, Inc. Bayer brings with him over 20 years of asset management, underwriting and leasing experience.

"I have known Paul for many years now and I am honored to formally welcome him to the Upshot Family. His experience, investment background and character will bring significant value to our team and our investment platform," said Raul Socarras, Chief Executive Officer.

About Upshot Capital Advisors

Upshot, headquartered in Orlando, FL, is a vertically integrate private equity real estate investment management firm focused on investments and projects mainly throughout the Sun Belt region of the U.S. For more information on the company, please visit www.upshotca.com.

