UPshow Announces First-of-its-Kind Partnership with Canva to Deliver Businesses Premium Creative for QR Code and Brand Promotions

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPshow , the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform that develops interactive digital TV networks, partners with Canva, the global visual communications and design platform, as the first company to bring the highest level of dynamic, video-powered design templates that draw attention and drive trackable business results via QR codes.



UPshow's leading digital platform is now fully integrated with the Canva Button with additional features that unlock all Canva's premium content. Businesses gain access to 75 million stock photos, videos, audio, graphics and music, all without leaving UPshow's best-in-class digital signage platform. UPshow customers now have an easy way to quickly create, design and launch beautiful, measurable campaigns by leveraging the world's best online design tool, all within UPshow's leading digital signage design suite.

The partnership between UPshow and Canva utilizing the Canva Button empowers exceptional design output and measurable, screen-by-screen tracking. With such sophisticated targeting comes pressure to create a lot of assets — and fast. Our partnership allows businesses to quickly create professional-looking promotions using Canva without ever leaving the UPshow platform.

"We're thrilled to partner with Canva to be one of the first to integrate the Canva Button with Pro Features in order to deliver the highest level of creative promotions to our customers through UPshow's platform," said Adam Hirsen, UPshow CEO. "With Canva being the worldwide leader in visual communications, it was a perfect fit. We originally formed a partnership with Canva in late 2019 as a way to provide our customers with a best-in-class platform to create on-screen marketing assets. We're excited to deepen that partnership as the first official Canva Button with Pro Features partner. Together, we're opening up a world of creative possibilities for our customers."

UPshow is the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform that develops interactive digital TV networks. As the first and only provider of interactive digital signage networks, UPshow creates a revolutionary in-venue network that drives customer and employee behaviors directly from their mobile devices. Enterprise businesses in the hospitality, entertainment, fitness and healthcare industries rely on UPshow's plug-and-play technology to create deeper brand engagement and maximize profitability and efficiency. Founded in 2015, UPshow now reaches audiences through more than 25,000 screens in businesses around the world. Learn more at upshow.tv .

