UPshow Announces Home Team, a First-of-its-Kind Channel that will Bring Local Sports Content to Retail Venues Across the Country

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPshow , the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform that develops interactive digital TV networks, is creating the first hyperlocal, immersive sports fan experience built specifically for retail and hospitality venues across the country. Home Team will be the first professional sports channel, and the NHL® on Home Team will showcase top hockey video-on-demand (VOD) clips, highlights and recaps on TVs inside of retail venues.

The hyper-relevant and immersive content offered by UPshow promises to draw the interest of any hockey fan in-venue. The localized experience will provide retailers a top-notch fan experience seven days a week, built around the team that matters most to that city.

"We are thrilled to be working with the National Hockey League. UPshow is eager to bring the best of hockey to fans that is engaging, short-form and deeply relevant," said Adam Hirsen, CEO, UPshow. "The timing couldn't be more perfect. There is pent-up demand from fans to be back in social venues, and the Stanley Cup® Playoffs are fast approaching. As UPshow continues to transform the landscape of interactive sports entertainment in retail venues, working alongside the NHL® to deliver this new and exclusive experience is the perfect next step."

Under the agreement, UPshow's technology platform will acquire syndicated broadcast clips of national and locally-focused NHL content and use geography-driven AI to distribute the local content to NHL® fans. UPshow is the only digital out-of-home streaming platform offering this targeted, hyper-local and personalized sports VOD experience for fans. The NHL® on Home Team on UPshow allows retailers to stream top highlights from each game, game recaps and a daily reel of top plays and updates around the league, including content from the Stanley Cup® Playoffs.

The NHL® on Home Team on UPshow will also showcase top curated NHL® YouTube content, allowing consumers to scan a QR code and instantly engage with or subscribe to the official NHL® YouTube channel. This type of fan experience will be highly complementary to the existing broadcast experience while simultaneously meeting the demands of younger fans who favor second-screen, interactive experiences with networks like YouTube.

The NHL® on Home Team on UPshow is currently available to select retail and hospitality venues around the country. Click here for more information on how to qualify.

NHL Disclaimer:

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved.

About UPshow:

UPshow is the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform for retail and hospitality businesses that develops interactive digital TV networks. As the first and only provider of interactive digital signage networks, UPshow creates a revolutionary in-venue network that drives customer and employee behaviors directly from their mobile devices. Enterprise businesses in the hospitality, entertainment, fitness and healthcare industries rely on UPshow's plug-and-play technology to create deeper brand engagement and maximize profitability and efficiency. Founded in 2015, UPshow now reaches audiences through more than 25,000 screens in businesses around the world. Learn more at upshow.tv .

Media Contact:

Lori McInerney

[email protected]

(949) 689-7969

SOURCE UPshow

Related Links

http://www.upshow.tv

