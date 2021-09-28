UPshow Announces its SportsBook Build Platform, Helping Retailers Bring the Best of Online Sports Betting to Hospitality Venues Across the Country

Retailers that wish to create a unique digital sportsbook experience on TVs in their venues can now partner with UPshow, choosing from a number of UPshow's already connected sportsbook partners. Retailers can also bring their own sportsbook partner to the table and have UPshow leverage data and APIs to create a one-of-a-kind sports betting experience.

Today, several hospitality retail brands already leverage UPshow's SportsBook Build Platform to engage their guests with premiere sports betting experiences, becoming go-to destinations for sport fans.

"There isn't a hospitality brand with a sports ethos that isn't thinking about how to launch a sportsbook strategy and experience in-venue," said Adam Hirsen, CEO, UPshow. "This is why we added sports betting functionality to UPshow's already robust engagement platform. Our customers can connect to a variety of popular sports betting providers already integrated into our system or connect to our retail partners' top choice for a sportsbook partner."

UPshow's sportsbook integrations typically allow fans to register, deposit funds and place bets on their favorite teams directly from their mobile devices. Dynamic sports betting odds and prop bets from all sports leagues are displayed across TV screens in hospitality venues nationwide, enabling a fun, interactive engagement opportunity that perfectly complements live sports and local market team affiliations.

The top sportsbooks are also leveraging UPshow's leading engagement platform to get more exposure on TV screens in the largest and very best venues, enabling them to reach a whole new audience in the digital out-of-home landscape.

About UPshow:

UPshow is the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform for retail and hospitality businesses and is the first and only engagement platform for out of home venues that delivers hyper-targeted marketing and interactive entertainment alongside a robust suite of analytics. UPshow creates a revolutionary in-venue network that drives customer and employee behaviors directly from their mobile devices. Businesses in the hospitality, entertainment, fitness and healthcare industries rely on UPshow's plug-and-play technology to create deeper brand engagement and maximize profitability and efficiency. Founded in 2015, UPshow now reaches audiences through more than 25,000 screens in businesses around the world. Learn more at upshow.tv.

