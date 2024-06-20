UPSIDE Foods to Host "Freedom of Food" Pop-Up in Miami Ahead of Florida's Cultivated Meat Ban

Join UPSIDE Foods in Miami on Thursday, June 27 to taste cultivated chicken before it's banned in Florida

BERKELEY, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Florida's impending ban on cultivated meat set to take effect on July 1, 2024, UPSIDE Foods, the world's leading cultivated meat company, is hosting a one-night-only pop-up to celebrate the future of food and the importance of food freedom. The event will feature renowned Miami chef, restaurant owner and TV personality, Mika Leon, alongside mixologist Gio Gutierrez. It will be open to the public for free on a first-come, first-served basis, offering Floridians their first and last chance to taste cultivated meat before it's banned in the state.

UPSIDE Foods was the first company to introduce a cultivated meat product to the US market following regulatory clearances from FDA and USDA. UPSIDE believes that cultivated meat is an important part of our food future in Miami, Florida, and beyond - and that Floridians should have the right to choose what meat they eat.

Cultivated meat, grown directly from animal cells, has the potential to help meet the world's growing demand for meat in a way that's more safe, humane and sustainable than conventional methods. However, on May 1, 2024, Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1084 into law, criminalizing the production and sale of cultivated meat in Florida.

With the clock ticking on the ban, UPSIDE's "Freedom of Food" pop-up will give Floridians a chance to taste cultivated meat before the ban goes into effect on July 1. The event is being co-hosted with The Brick and Timber Collective, a leading real estate company with properties in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Delicious Details:

When: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Miami, FL (reach out to [email protected] for the address)

(reach out to for the address) First-Come, First-Served: There will be limited servings of UPSIDE's cultivated chicken, so be sure to arrive early for a chance to try it!

Terms and conditions: Please visit upsidefoods.com/freedomoffood for details.

"We believe that cultivated meat is an essential part of the future of food, and that people should have the right to choose what goes on their plates," says Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods. "This law disregards food safety experts, limits consumer choice, and stifles American innovation. It's a setback for progress, job creation, and Florida's potential in a new industry. We believe in a future where everyone has access to delicious food options, and this event is our way of showcasing what's possible."

"Having had the opportunity to work with UPSIDE's cultivated chicken, I can attest that their products are delicious," said Chef Mika Leon. "From appearance to aroma and taste, their products provide the same experience you'd expect from chicken. As a chef, I love the idea of preserving the foods we love while using innovation to figure out ways to create a better future of food."

"It's an honor to partner with UPSIDE Foods to introduce cultivated meat to Florida, but it's unfortunate that it's under these circumstances," said Jesse Feldman, Partner at Brick & Timber Collective. "The state's ban on cultivated meat is short-sighted and damaging to its tech ecosystem. This policy not only affects cultivated meat but also stifles progress in biotech, life sciences, and other innovative industries that can thrive here. Opposing such policies is crucial to protect Florida and Miami as vibrant tech hubs."

Don't miss your chance to savor the taste of the future of food!

About UPSIDE Foods

Based in Berkeley, CA, UPSIDE Foods grows meat, poultry and seafood directly from real animal cells. These products are not vegan or vegetarian—they are delicious meat, made without the need to raise and slaughter billions of animals. Founded as the world's first cultivated meat company in 2015, UPSIDE Foods has achieved numerous industry-defining milestones, including being granted approval to sell cultivated meat in the United States in June 2023 and completing the first consumer sale of cultivated meat in the U.S. The company believes that people shouldn't have to choose between the foods they love and a thriving planet, and is working to build a better food system with access to delicious, humane, and sustainable meat, poultry, and seafood. UPSIDE Foods has won various industry awards, including New York Times' Good Tech Awards, FastCo's Next Big Thing in Tech, and the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources. UPSIDE Foods has raised a total of $608 million, including from the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Baillie Gifford, Bill Gates, Cargill, Future Ventures, John Doerr, John Mackey, Kimbal and Christiana Musk, Norwest, Richard Branson, Softbank, Temasek, Threshold, Tyson Foods, and others. For more information, please visit www.upsidefoods.com.

