Upside Innovations Set to Transform School Accessibility with DSA Approval

CINCINNATI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upside Innovations, a leading manufacturer of ADA-compliant aluminum ramps, decks, and stairs, is proud to announce Division of the State Architect (DSA) accreditation in California. This pivotal development positions Upside Innovations as a key player in enhancing accessibility for K–12 public schools and community colleges across the state, offering unparalleled compliance, quality, and innovation.

As one of a few manufacturers in California to secure this approval, Upside Innovations is poised to meet the growing demand for reliable, DSA-approved wheelchair ramps, decks, and stairs accessibility solutions. This accreditation is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence and its commitment to supporting educational institutions in creating inclusive environments for all students and staff.

A New Era of Accessibility for California Schools

The DSA accreditation underscores Upside Innovations' alignment with California's rigorous standards for safety and accessibility in school construction. Schools and modular vendors engaged in bidding for school projects can now leverage Upside Innovations' certified solutions to streamline their accessibility enhancements, ensuring faster project completion and compliance with state regulations.

"Our upcoming DSA accreditation marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide top-quality accessibility solutions," said Billy Lippert, Sales Manager of Upside Innovations. "We understand the challenges schools face in meeting compliance while striving to create accessible learning environments. Our DSA-approved wheelchair ramps , decks, and stairs are designed to address these needs, offering durability, safety, and ease of installation."

Enhanced Accessibility, Streamlined Projects

With DSA approval, Upside Innovations aims to simplify the process for schools and modular vendors to implement compliant accessibility projects. This achievement signifies the company's expertise and reliability and enhances its ability to serve the educational sector more effectively.

About Upside Innovations

Upside Innovations specializes in the design and manufacture of ADA-compliant aluminum ramps, decks, and stairs, providing innovative solutions to improve accessibility in educational institutions and other facilities. With a focus on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Upside Innovations is dedicated to making environments accessible and compliant for everyone.

SOURCE SixAxis LLC