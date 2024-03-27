Upside Investments Announces $1,000 Scholarship For Essay On Detroit's Promising Future

DETROIT, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nader Shariff, esteemed Turnkey Provider, Investor, and Licensed Real Estate Principal Broker, is proud to unveil a scholarship opportunity aimed at recognizing the potential and resilience of Detroit (a city close to his heart).

College students are invited to submit essays highlighting why Detroit is an extraordinary city with a bright future ahead. The winner will be awarded $1,000.

"I wouldn't be the person I am today or have had the success I've had in my life if it wasn't for the people that have helped me along the way. It is important for me to do the same for people that are in need of a helping hand. The true definition of success isn't just about how much money you make or how much publicity you have, but how much help you give to your community," said Nader Shariff, founder of Upside Investments.

Applicants are encouraged to create a 500-word essay about what makes Detroit a unique city and why its future is bright. The submission must include cited statistics and trends. Examples include: crime reduction initiatives, housing trends, educational improvement, and capital inflows.

"Essays will be judged on the basis of originality and the effective use of statistics and cited evidence. Passion about Detroit is also a factor," said Shariff.

Submissions can be sent here - https://www.investinupside.com/contact.html with the Subject Line "Scholarship"

NOTE: Any applications found to contain AI will be immediately disqualified.

About Nader Shariff

Nader Shariff has been investing in US real estate since the age of 19. He discovered the potential of Detroit real estate due to its high returns, which led him to start purchasing properties there. This became the inspiration for him to found Upside Investments, focused on addressing these problems. As demand grew, he realized that providing good deals, reliable property management, and reliable third party contractors would attract more investors into the marketplace. Nader Shariff is a Licensed Real Estate Principal Broker in the states of Michigan and New York.

About Upside Investments and Upside Property Management

Upside Investments and Upside Property Management is a comprehensive turnkey real estate firm and brokerage. We specialize in assisting out-of-country and out-of-state investors in remotely investing in marketplaces that promise high ROI. The primary objective is to ensure that every investor comprehends the advantages and disadvantages of investing in the specific marketplaces, guiding them through the entire process.

For more information on Detroit's real estate opportunities and Upside Investments' services, please visit investinupside.com

