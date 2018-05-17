Upsite Technologies Announces Their 3rd Annual, Airflow Management Awareness Month Starting on Tuesday June 5th, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsite Technologies started the annual event with a desire to help educate data center and facilities personnel on how vital airflow optimization can be in their data centers. "With rack densities ever increasing, we feel that educating IT and facilities personnel on the impact of airflow management best practices are more important than ever," said Al Zoldos, President of Upsite Technologies. "AFM Awareness Month is our commitment to be an information resource and advisor to data center operators trying to gain efficiencies in their centers."

Airflow Management Awareness Month, June 2018

The rapid pace of change in the data center industry is placing increasing burdens on data centers around the globe. Implementing airflow management best practices is the best way to reduce or eliminate bypass airflow and recirculated hot air in data centers, thereby assisting data center managers to meet the growing needs for cooling capacity and efficiency improvements. In many cases these improvements will lead to the recovery of stranded capacity and energy savings.

Airflow Management Awareness Month is a series of four free webinars, one every Tuesday in June. Week one is "Airflow Management 101," week two is "Computer Room Cleaning Considerations," week three is "Impacts of Cable Management on Airflow Management," and the final week is, "Cooling Optimization Processes and Tools." All of the webinars will be presented by Lars Strong, Upsite Technologies' Sr. Engineer. Lars will be joined in week three by Ian Seaton, a highly regarded data center veteran, and industry consultant.

Anyone can register for the webinars at https://www.upsite.com/airflow-management-awareness-month/

About Upsite Technologies, Inc.

Known as the "pioneering company in airflow management solutions" Upsite Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 by Ken Brill, who in 1993, had established the Uptime Institute, a think tank dedicated to understanding, improving, educating and expanding awareness of uptime and optimal efficiencies in data centers. Upsite continues to engineer, design, and manufacture precision sealing solutions as a part of our award-winning, patented family of solutions - KoldLok, HotLok, AisleLok, and EnergyLok®. Upsite Technologies' products and services empower data center managers to leverage cost savings and improve vital elements of data center operations.

The company partners with proven leaders in the data center airflow management industry throughout the United States, EMEA, and Asia Pacific markets.

