Upsolve Surpasses $1 Billion in Debt Relief for Low-Income Families

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsolve, a nonprofit that helps low-income families get a financial fresh start through Chapter 7 bankruptcy, announced today that it has helped erase more than $1 billion in debt.

Founded in 2016 at Harvard Law School's Access to Justice Lab, Upsolve provides a free, technology-driven platform that combines AI-powered guidance with trained support staff to help people navigate the bankruptcy process when they cannot afford a lawyer. The organization's typical user earns about $22,000 per year and eliminates roughly $52,000 in debt, underscoring how clearing unmanageable debt gives families breathing room to cover essentials, rebuild credit, and plan for the future.

"For many low-income families, bankruptcy isn't just about relief; it's about removing the barriers that keep people stuck and reopening a path to the middle class," said Jonathan Petts, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Upsolve.

"Before filing, I felt like I was stuck and falling further behind every month," said Kay Farley, an Upsolve user in Brooklyn, New York. "After my case was over, I could finally breathe and start planning for the future again."

Support from leading philanthropies, including the Gitlab Foundation, is helping Upsolve expand its AI-powered bankruptcy tool to reach more families nationwide.

"Behind every dollar of that billion is a family finally getting the kind of expert guidance once reserved for people who could afford it. That's what thoughtfully deployed AI can unlock at scale," said Matt Zieger, Chief Programs Officer at GitLab Foundation. "GitLab Foundation is grateful to Upsolve for showing the way."

Upsolve has received more than 2,000 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.9 stars, reflecting strong satisfaction among the families it serves.

About Upsolve

Upsolve is a nonprofit that provides a free platform to help low-income Americans file Chapter 7 bankruptcy when they cannot afford a lawyer. Upsolve is supported by leading philanthropies, including the Gitlab Foundation, OpenAI Foundation, and Legal Services Corporation, and its work has been recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions.

