UpSpring Celebrates Award-Winning Year in 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpSpring , a PR, marketing, and creative agency serving clients around the globe, proudly celebrates a record-breaking year of industry recognitions, receiving over ten honors from eight organizations. Spanning awards for firmwide achievements to individual client campaigns, the wins reflect UpSpring's commitment to elevating brands through multifaceted campaigns that respond to a rapidly changing media landscape.

"Looking back on the past year, I am so proud of our UpSpring team members for the exceptional work that they do every day," said Tiffany Rafii, CEO. "Our approach to accelerating brand growth is evident in our team's agility and dedication to driving campaigns that exceed KPIS. We see our clients as collaborators, dreamers, and innovators. It's an honor to be their champions."

Among UpSpring's award recognitions in 2024 are:

PR News named UpSpring to its 2025 Agency Elite List in recognition of its evolution into a fully-integrated PR, marketing, and creative agency, underscored by a comprehensive company rebrand. PR News also honored CEO Tiffany Rafii in its Top Women Awards , highlighting her launch of UpSpring's firmwide podcast and client networking community.

named UpSpring a finalist for , noting its diverse roster of clients and commitment to fostering camaraderie among team members. also included UpSpring on its list in recognition of its 40.7% growth from the previous year. PR Net included UpSpring on its annual PR Net 100 List , highlighting its expansion into new markets including healthcare, premium pet products, and luxury beverages.

UpSpring also received recognition for creative projects including branding work, website design, and podcast production. These included accolades from the Hermes Creative Awards , the Summit Creative Awards , the Marcom Awards , and the Creative Communications Awards .

About UpSpring

UpSpring is a PR, marketing, and creative agency that fast-tracks clients for exponential growth. Its expert teams build layered campaigns focused on positioning and elevating a diverse roster of brands ranging from award-winning real estate and architecture firms, product companies, and home decor companies to venture-backed startups, hospitality, and travel companies. UpSpring is more than just an agency; it's a partnership and a path that redefines how brands need to be developed to meet the demands of the ever-changing landscape. For more information, visit www.upspringpr.com .

Media Contact: Eleanor Ling, Communications Director, [email protected]

