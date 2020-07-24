UpSpring LLC Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Milk In "UpSpring Baby Iron + Immunity"

UpSpring Baby Iron + Immunity dietary supplements were distributed nationwide via UpSpringBaby.com, Amazon.com and Target as well as in other retail stores and online channels between May 02, 2019 and July 17, 2020.

The recalled product comes in a 60 ml dark brown glass bottle within a carton with lot # 06691 and with an expiration date of March 2021. The lot # and expiration date can be located on the bottom of the carton in black ink and at the bottom of the glass bottle in yellow ink.

No allergic reaction has been reported to date with this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a milk-containing ingredient was added to the formula and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an unintentional mixing of lactose used in the manufacturing of this product.

Production of the product has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased the 60 ml packages of "UpSpring Baby Iron + Immunity" from lot # 06691 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-512-828- 7988 (Monday-Friday 8am-4pm CST) or [email protected].

