UPST Shareholder Alert: Upstart, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit Investors With Losses May Join -- The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Upstart, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST).

Shareholders who purchased shares of UPST during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/upstart-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=185702&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: May 14, 2025 to November 4, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's latest iteration of its AI model, Model 22, frequently overreacted to negative macroeconomic signals in performing its risk-separation processes; (ii) accordingly, Model 22's overall accuracy and propensity to increase loan approval rates was overstated; (iii) Model 22's overly conservative assessment of credit and macroeconomic conditions was having a significant negative impact on Upstart's revenue results, rendering the Company's previously issued FY 2025 revenue guidance unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

DEADLINE: June 8, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/upstart-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=185702&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of UPST during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 8, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm