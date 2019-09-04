UP(st)ART Creative Living Expands Los Angeles Footprint With Three New Houses

UP(st)ART Creative Living was founded in 2016 by creatives for creatives, and offers members a shared space where they can live, play and create together. Included in residents' monthly rents are a variety of amenities that enhance their personal and professional growth. The new houses collectively feature dance, photo and podcast studios, screening rooms, co-working spaces, gyms and communal spaces where members can take acting classes, attend guest speaker sessions, hone their skills with creative workshops and more. UP(st)ART also hosts group gatherings across its membership network, with outings that include sailing excursions, rock climbing trips, creative retreats in Big Bear, yacht parties, UP(st)ART Prom and a red-carpet awards ceremony highlighting members' accomplishments.

"Opening three locations this year is a huge step for UP(st)ART as we look to expand into new cities and grow our network of members across Los Angeles to 1,200 by 2020," said UP(st)ART CEO and Founder, Jeremiah Adler. "Our goal from the beginning was to make an impact in the lives of young people by offering affordable living options that allow them to pursue their passions without having to work three other survival jobs. We're excited to continue on our growth trajectory that will provide more opportunities to creatives in Los Angeles and, eventually, beyond."

The UP(st)ART application process is strategic and thorough, admitting a diverse group of people based on their art and ambition rather than their credit score, income or amount of savings. For more information on UP(st)ART Creative Living, or to apply for membership, please visit www.liveatupstart.com.

About UP(st)ART Creative Living

UP(st)ART Creative Living is a Los Angeles-based co-living community founded in 2016 by CEO Jeremiah Adler, a former writer/director who wanted to empower young creatives from across the world to pursue their career aspirations and move to Los Angeles with only $1,000 in their pockets, regardless of income, credit score or amount of savings. The company aims to revolutionize the landlord-tenant relationship by providing affordable living arrangements and a chance to grow professionally and personally. UP(st)ART is more than just another co-living startup. Rather than being in the business of real estate, UP(st)ART is in the business of people. For more information, please visit www.liveatupstart.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ballantines Public Relations

Trisha Davis

trisha@ballantinespr.com

310.454.3080

SOURCE UP(st)ART Creative Living

Related Links

http://www.liveatupstart.com

