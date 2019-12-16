Upstart Indie Press, Running Wild Press, Has Two Top Indie Books Honored By Kirkus Reviews

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Running Wild Press, a small indie publisher with nearly two dozen titles in its four year publishing history, has produced two books that were just selected by Kirkus Reviews as Indie Books of the Year: 2019.

"We publish stories that cross genres with great stories and writing that don't fit neatly in a box," says Founder and Executive Editor Lisa Diane Kastner, who is also an author.

One of the two book-of-the-year selections is Frontal Matter: Glue Gone Wild by Suzanne Samples, a moving memoir about the author's struggle to live with terminal brain cancer at age 36. The other is Dark Corners by Reuben "Tihi" Hayslett, a series of explosive essays and narratives written with unsettling illumination that touch upon racism, LGBTQ, and the human condition in a Trumpian world.

"The book marketplace is growing and expanding, because publishers like Running Wild Press are wisely filling a void. We target stories that the public craves by lesser pursued authors. Those stories that aren't perceived to be safe to publish," says Kastner.

The book industry publishes over 4,000 titles every single day yet some stories don't see the light of day and that's Running Wild Press's focus.

Some recent local and national accomplishments of Running Wild Press include these :

Short stories have been nominated for the Horror Writers Association Brahm Stoker Award.

They have had several stories nominated for Pushcart Prizes, PEN Awards, and the National Book Award.

Their books have been included in gift bags for presenters and nominees for the SAG Awards and the Grammy Awards and were included in gift bags for VIPS who attended the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Tournament.

They sponsored a mini-literature festival at Gatsby Books in Long Beach in partnership with the Long Beach Literary Arts Center.

"We started the press because we read too many great stories that never found a readership," adds Kastner. "We wanted to create a platform. We look for unusual tales that mainstream publishing won't pick up because the story is not neatly defined."

"We want the fantastic stories that other houses have rejected so we can help the author make that story shine and get it in the hands of eager readers," says Kastner.

