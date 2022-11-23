Upstart Real Estate Referral Network REFER Crosses 125 Members Across the United States & Canada

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REFER (www.refernetwork.co), the most innovative referral network in the Real Estate industry, just crossed the 125-member milestone. The 125 members span every major brokerage, and REFER has a member in almost every Top 100 US city (by population) and much of Canada.

Co-founded in June 2022 by Eric Simon (The Broke Agent), Jason Cassity (REAL Broker / Real Estate Team Leader), and Byron Lazine (Broke Agent Media / Real Estate Team Leader), REFER aims to provide value by bringing in "A List" industry guest speakers, called "Speaker Sessions". Previous "Speaker Sessions" have included Tom Ferry (Intl Recognized RE coach), Spencer Rascoff (co-founder & former CEO of Zillow), Chris Smith (Author & co-founder of Curaytor) and many more. REFER also offers its members city/area exclusivity (one agent per city/area) and provides a consumer facing member directory with member's contact information, via an easy-to-use filter system by city and/or state.

"The fact that we're now over 125 members, in such a short amount of time, is pretty cool," says Cassity. "We're receiving new inquiries every day at this point. Our exclusivity feature (one agent per city/area) is what's keeping us from having HUNDREDS of members. Many of our inquiries are for cities/areas that are already taken. But we also recognize that it's the exclusivity that makes our program so attractive (compared to other referral networks), so we have no plans to change that for now."

Along with the "Speaker Sessions", REFER continually does member giveaways, book studies, best practice sharing, and other business building activities, which are all held within the group's private Facebook Page. The group says that they aim to continue providing value throughout the remainder of "Year 1" (June 2022 - May 2023) and then start gearing up to repeat the process, to a wider audience, in "Year 2."

