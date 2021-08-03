UpstartWorks Hires Amazon Veteran to Lead Business Development

"UpstartWorks is transforming how digital business operates and we recognize the value Konok will bring to the team," said Rohan Thambrahalli, President & Founder of UpstartWorks. "We are thrilled to bring in Konak's expertise in B2B brands and his ability to develop global partnerships. We know he is going to be instrumental in the growth of UpstartWorks and establishing us as the leader in the industrial brand e-commerce industry."

Biswas spent five years at Amazon helping grow Amazon Business & later led two sales teams focused on initiatives that drove Amazon's worldwide growth. He brings a unique skill set to the UpstartWorks team, having helped Sellers and Vendors grow their presence on Amazon. Prior to Amazon, Biswas worked at Vertafore and helping insurance clients digitize their agent compliance & data.

"I'm excited to bring my expertise to this laser-focused team with a goal of further scaling UpstartWorks in the space, while leveraging the company's advanced technology that enables industrial product companies to drive revenue," said Biswas.

Amazon Business is on track to reach $80 billion in revenue by 2025 and with B2B e-commerce sales expected to skyrocket to $25 trillion by 2028, UpstartWorks is poised and ready to help companies stay competitive in this sizzling market. UpstartWorks is an advanced e-commerce commercialization platform company for industrial brands. The UpstartWorks software platform offers customers advanced logic-based, automation, and AI tools designed for e-commerce optimization through a single all-access portal.

About UpstartWorks

UpstartWorks helps industrial brands establish, expand, and propel their presence on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces. UpstartWorks combines a suite of advanced technologies, paired with a deep understanding of marketplace dynamics, to optimize brands' e-commerce profitability. With a focus on industrial brands, UpstartWorks creates strategies focused on the commercial buyer, enabling brands to reach a more extensive customer set.

