UpstartWorks Names Melonie Carnegie as New CEO

"Melonie's specialized background and industrial sales expertise make her the perfect fit to lead our team and help UpstartWorks continue to transform the e-commerce marketplace for industrial brands," said Rohan Thambrahalli, founder of UpstartWorks. "Melonie has a history of scaling sales in the industrial, MRO, and automotive arenas. We are confident her track record of driving growth and inspiring teams will further establish UpstartWorks as the category leader."

UpstartWorks software platform offers customers advanced logic-based, automation, and AI tools designed for e-commerce optimization through a single all-access portal. B2B e-commerce sales are expected to skyrocket to $25 trillion by 2028.

"I am excited to be joining UpstartWorks, a true, innovative leader in the industrial e-commerce industry at a time of rapid growth for the company and market segment," said Carnegie. "I am passionate about industrial product brands and the future of e-commerce. I am equally passionate about inspiring teams and individuals to see past barriers to achieve objectives and I'm vested in forwarding a diverse and inclusive team culture at UpstartWorks."

Carnegie's most recent role was heading Lennox International's Learning Solutions division, and serving as Region Sales Director, Southeast. While there, Carnegie drove $500 million in sales revenue with over 100 employees reporting to her. Prior to Lennox, she was with Grainger. Carnegie began her career in sales and marketing roles at Ford Motor Company.

Carnegie earned a bachelor's degree from Jackson State University, her MBA from Clark Atlanta University, and her Master of Science in Sales Leadership from William Patterson University. She lives in Dallas, Texas with her husband.

UpstartWorks helps industrial brands establish, expand, and propel their presence on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces. UpstartWorks combines a suite of advanced technologies, paired with a deep understanding of marketplace dynamics to optimize brands' e-commerce profitability. With a focus on industrial brands, UpstartWorks creates strategies focused on the commercial buyer, enabling brands to reach a more extensive customer set.

